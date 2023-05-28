'Low growth, high inflation are top risks for India'







While that was expected to be faster than other major economies, India needs higher growth and investment to create enough jobs for the millions of people joining the workforce every year.



Gross domestic product (GDP) was forecast to have grown at an annual 5.0% in January-March, up from 4.4% in the preceding quarter, the May 16-25 poll of 56 economists showed. Forecasts ranged widely, from 3.4% to 6.0%.

Growth was forecast to average 6.0% for the current fiscal year and then improve to 6.4% in 2024-25, survey medians showed.



Those estimates were largely unchanged from an April poll. But many economists say this is still below potential.



"The issue now is (to) move back to over 7% we saw during high-growth years...we need to bring in a lot more reforms," said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank. �Reuters



