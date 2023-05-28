Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Tax return submission should be mandatory for NID holders’

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Correspondent

‘Tax return submission should be mandatory for NID holders’

‘Tax return submission should be mandatory for NID holders’

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said those who have National Identity Card (NID) should have to submit tax return mandatory.
 
He said this while addressing as chief guest at the memorial meeting on the late Finance Minister Abul Mal Abdul Muhith at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) auditorium on Saturday. The memorial meeting was organized by ERF.

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir and former Finance Secretary Mahbub Ahmed were present as special guests. ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha presided over the meeting while ERF General Secretary Abul Kashem moderated over the event.

The Foreign Minister said, "When Muhith Bhai was the Finance Minister, I proposed to make it mandatory for all those who have national identity cards to submit tax returns to increase the tax coverage.

But till date that has not happened due to bureaucracy, if all those who have NID can be brought under tax coverage, tax-GDP ratio which is 7 to 8 per cent now will increase to 20 to 25 per cent."

The Foreign Minister said, "The tax rate in our country is very high, and due to this the tendency of tax evasion is also high. If the tax is under a tolerable scope, the amount of tax collection will increase. The tendency of tax evasion will also decrease."

He said, "One of the reasons for tax evasion in the country is the high tax rate. Besides, those who pay taxes are left with more harassment. As a result, journalists should highlight this issue. If necessary, it can be done in this budget."

Dr AK Abdul Momen said, "The number of taxpayers in our country is very less. It is only seven and a half to eight percent. In a country of 170 million people, only 7.5 per cent pay direct taxes. But whoever has a social security card in America has to pay taxes and file a return.

However, if the annual income is less than three thousand dollars a year, no tax is required. You have to file a return. If the income is more than three thousand dollars, even if it is a gift, he has to pay tax. As a result, the tax system is very strong."

He said, "People of Bangladesh pay tax only on the basis of TIN. In this regard, I asked the Finance Minister to collect the tax of individuals through NID, keeping the system of paying taxes through TIN in companies and various corporate institutions.

In this case the person having NID number must file the return. It is possible. This will increase the tax coverage. Then the tax payer number will no longer be seven and a half percent. It will rise above 20 per cent. Then the total revenue will increase."

Former Governor Fazle Kabir said, "There was no need for preparation to talk about him. If you start from any place, you can say a lot. Muhith sir was a great minded economist. He took everything for granted." Former finance secretary Mahabub Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Excessive fee for foreign consultants, a waste of borrowed project money
More workers may go abroad this year, hopes Imran Ahmad
Jashim Uddin takes charges as SAARC Chamber President
'Low growth, high inflation are top risks for India'
‘Tax return submission should be mandatory for NID holders’
Lack of gas connection keeps Delta Agro Food out of production
Global stocks climb on debt deal hopes
IPDC EZ signs MoU with Mind Mapper Bangladesh


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft