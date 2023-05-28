Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Lack of gas connection keeps Delta Agro Food out of production

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent


Delta Agro Food Industries Ltd,  a joint venture of Seacom Group and Samuda Group can't go into production due to lack of gas connection.

The company is not the lone manufacturing unit that is suffering from lack of gas connections and adequate supply of the energy.
More than 20 factories are about to be commissioned in the private economic zones such as those owned by Meghna Group of Industries, City Group, Abdul Monem Ltd and Bay Group of Industries.

Delta agro has set up a factory in Narayanganj at an investment of more than Tk. 1.200 crore one and half years ago. They aim at producing edible oil and wheat products to meet the growing demand for healthier consumer goods in Bangladesh Market.
 
The company has already hired around 250 employees to operate the facility where soybean oil, palm oil, soybean cake, soya milk and flour will be produced. But it fails to go into production due to not getting gas connection.

As a result, it is facing a pre-operational loss and paying the bank interest every month.

The company applied to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company for gas connection for the factory on November 10, 2021.

But it is yet to receive any positive response from Titas Gas, said Mohammad Amirul Haque, Managing Director of Seacom Group.
In absence of a gas connection, the facility has been lying idle for one and a half years and the company is facing around Tk. 16.5 crore opportunity loss per month, he said, adding that they are paying bank interest against loans as well. This type of situation is really painful for investors.

Delta Agro Food Industries has the capacity to produce 1,000 tons of palm oil every day.

Haque said Delta Agro Food is ready to employ around 2,000 people in the new production facility after commissioning. Commercial production will begin when we get gas connection.

Md Harunur Rashid Mullah, Managing Director of Titas Gas, said the state run utility service provider can't provide industrial gas connections in line with the demand due to a lack of adequate supply of gas.

"Even we can't supply adequate gas to existing customers. We are helpless owing to the disruption in the global energy supply chain and appreciation of the value of US dollar."

He admits the importance of providing industrial gas connections as it contributes to economic development. "But the current situation is not favourable to raising the number of industrial connections."

In Bangladesh, industries account for about 18 percent of national gas consumption, according to Petrobangla. But they are experiencing a shortage of gas owing to lower than adequate supply.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Excessive fee for foreign consultants, a waste of borrowed project money
More workers may go abroad this year, hopes Imran Ahmad
Jashim Uddin takes charges as SAARC Chamber President
'Low growth, high inflation are top risks for India'
‘Tax return submission should be mandatory for NID holders’
Lack of gas connection keeps Delta Agro Food out of production
Global stocks climb on debt deal hopes
IPDC EZ signs MoU with Mind Mapper Bangladesh


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft