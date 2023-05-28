Lack of gas connection keeps Delta Agro Food out of production





Delta Agro Food Industries Ltd, a joint venture of Seacom Group and Samuda Group can't go into production due to lack of gas connection.



The company is not the lone manufacturing unit that is suffering from lack of gas connections and adequate supply of the energy.





Delta agro has set up a factory in Narayanganj at an investment of more than Tk. 1.200 crore one and half years ago. They aim at producing edible oil and wheat products to meet the growing demand for healthier consumer goods in Bangladesh Market.



The company has already hired around 250 employees to operate the facility where soybean oil, palm oil, soybean cake, soya milk and flour will be produced. But it fails to go into production due to not getting gas connection.



As a result, it is facing a pre-operational loss and paying the bank interest every month.



The company applied to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company for gas connection for the factory on November 10, 2021.



But it is yet to receive any positive response from Titas Gas, said Mohammad Amirul Haque, Managing Director of Seacom Group.

In absence of a gas connection, the facility has been lying idle for one and a half years and the company is facing around Tk. 16.5 crore opportunity loss per month, he said, adding that they are paying bank interest against loans as well. This type of situation is really painful for investors.



Delta Agro Food Industries has the capacity to produce 1,000 tons of palm oil every day.



Haque said Delta Agro Food is ready to employ around 2,000 people in the new production facility after commissioning. Commercial production will begin when we get gas connection.



Md Harunur Rashid Mullah, Managing Director of Titas Gas, said the state run utility service provider can't provide industrial gas connections in line with the demand due to a lack of adequate supply of gas.



"Even we can't supply adequate gas to existing customers. We are helpless owing to the disruption in the global energy supply chain and appreciation of the value of US dollar."



He admits the importance of providing industrial gas connections as it contributes to economic development. "But the current situation is not favourable to raising the number of industrial connections."



In Bangladesh, industries account for about 18 percent of national gas consumption, according to Petrobangla. But they are experiencing a shortage of gas owing to lower than adequate supply.



