

IPDC EZ signs MoU with Mind Mapper Bangladesh



IPDC EZ has signed an agreement with Mind Mapper Bangladesh to finance their consumers to avail professional and corporate courses from Mind Mapper Bangladesh on EMI without requiring any card, at 0% interest for up to 6 months.On behalf of IPDC, Rizwan Dawood Shams, Additional Managing Director; Farzana Sharmeen, Head of IPDC EZ; Hasan Shariful Islam, Head of Sales and Partnership, IPDC EZ and on behalf of Mind Mapper Bangladesh, Ejazur Rahman, Managing Director and Md. Shahriar Ferdous, Chief Operating Officer were present among some other officials from both the organisations at the signing ceremony held in the city recently, says a press release.IPDC EZ is an app by IPDC Finance that allows customers to buy electronic devices, appliances, furniture and even travel packages in installments at 0% interest. On boarding Mind Mapper has added a new dimension to the services that can be purchased by IPDC EZ.