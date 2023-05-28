

Huawei organizes campus recruitment at IUT



The campus recruitment event was held on Tuesday last when more than 140 students were screend in MCQ examination and interview session. On behalf of Huawei, Md. Fara Newas, Senior HR Manager and Md Khalid Hossain, HR Executive were present.



Meanwhile, Abu Raihan Mostofa Kamal, Professor & Head of the Department, Department of CSE and Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Associates Professor, Department of CSE, attended the event from IUT.

Regarding the campus recruitment event, Md. Fara Newas, Senior HR Manager, Huawei, said, "The youth of Bangladesh has great potential in them, and Huawei recognizes this.



Huawei strongly believes that providing our young talents with the right opportunities can empower them to reach great heights. We hope to continue working with these young talents to build a fully connected and Intelligent Bangladesh."



Abu Raihan Mostofa Kamal, Professor & Head of the Department, Department of CSE, said, "IUT appreciates Huawei's regular recruitments at our campus.



These kind of acvities bridges the gap between industry and academia. Our Students are full of bright ideas. They are also adaptable learners, and their passion and drive for new learning opportunities can lead to greater success for the ecosystem.



Most importantly, campus recruitment from an entity like Huawei is fantastic for students who aspire to build a career in the ICT sector. In this manner, the young minds can work towards the development of the country, utilizing the power of ICT."



Huawei is focused on ICT talent development and it belives that giving the fresh graduates an oppurunity to work with a reputed ICT company will help them growing in future.



Huawei organizes similar recruitment events at different universities on a regular basis. Last year around 100 fresh graduates got the opportunity to work for Huawei from various recruitment event.



