Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chuadanga mango growers disheartened on sharp price drop

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Mango growers and traders in the western district of Chuadanga have been left disappointed as the prices of their produces are low comparing to the previous years.

Merely two weeks after the official mango harvest, there was a significant drop in mango prices, nearly halving in comparison to the previous season.

This situation caused concerns among them, who fear incurring losses if the wholesale market continues to perform poorly, reports UNB.

Following the availability of Ati, Guti, and Bombay varieties of mangoes in the market, Himsagar mangoes have now entered the market in the district.

According to the 'Mango Calendar' created by the Chuadanga District Administration and Agriculture Department, the collection and marketing of mangoes in the district commenced on May 14.

However, the sales of Ati, Guti, and Bombay verities mangoes during the first week of the harvest did not meet expectations, said local farmers and traders.

Later, the harvest and marketing of Himsagar mango began on May 22. Despite an abundance supply of mangoes in the market, demand remained remarkably low, they said.

Wholesale prices for Bombay mangoes ranged from Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,200 per maund (40kg), while Ati and Guti mangoes were selling for Tk 350 to Tk 500 per maund, depending on size and quality, they said.

On the other hand, Himsagar mangoes were being sold at Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,400 per maund.

In the retail market, the prices per kilogram were TK 45 to 50 for Himsagar, TK 40 to 45 for Bombay, and TK 15 to 20 for Anti and Guti.

At the beginning of last year's season, Himsagar mangoes were sold in the wholesale market at rates ranging from Tk 2,000 to Tk 2,400 per maund. Similarly, Bombay mangoes were sold between Tk 1,600 and Tk 2,000 per kg, while Ati and Guti mangoes fetched prices of Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,400. This year, however, prices have decreased by nearly half.

According to sources from the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), a total of 2,465 hectares land were brought under mango cultivation in the current season and 28,265 metric tonnes are expected to be produced.

As per the mango calendar, Lengra mangoes will be harvested and marketed on May 25, followed by Amrapali and Bari-3 on June 5, Fazli on June 21, and Ashwina and Bari-4 on July 1.

The main hub for mangoes in the district is Barabazar Phalpatti, situated on the banks of the Mathabhanga River in Chuadanga town. Each morning, trades, and buyers throng the market. Currently, four types of mangoes dominate the market, with Bombay and Himsagar mangoes experiencing high demand.

Md. Rafiq, a wholesaler, attributed the price decline to an excess supply of mangoes compared to the current demand.
But he expressed optimism, saying, "However, the market will pick up in a few days, and mango sales will increase.

Additionally, the huge demand for litchi in the market is still affecting mango sales. Once the demand for litchi decreases, mango sales will improve, leading to higher prices."

Nuruddin, a mango trader, expressed his concerns about the current market situation, fearing that farmers' capital would suffer if prices continued to remain low.

" It is disheartening to witness such low prices for mangoes," he said.

Kalam Miah, general secretary of the Chuadanga District Fruit Traders Association, highlighted that the market still had various seasonal fruits, including litchi, readily available.

He added, "If mangoes continue to be sold at such low prices, how will the farmers make any profit? If mango prices remain low throughout the year, how will they sustain themselves?"    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Excessive fee for foreign consultants, a waste of borrowed project money
More workers may go abroad this year, hopes Imran Ahmad
Jashim Uddin takes charges as SAARC Chamber President
'Low growth, high inflation are top risks for India'
‘Tax return submission should be mandatory for NID holders’
Lack of gas connection keeps Delta Agro Food out of production
Global stocks climb on debt deal hopes
IPDC EZ signs MoU with Mind Mapper Bangladesh


Latest News
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders
UN working on facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports: spokesman
Drones damage building in Russia's Pskov region: governor
Bank official found dead in Moulvibazar, 4 family members held
54 cases filed against corporate companies for illegal hoarding
Rab arrests 10 inter-district robber gang members
Man held with hemp tree in Narail
Art Competition held at Foys Lake
AL govt obstacle to fair polls in Bangladesh: Mosharraf
Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland
Most Read News
Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj
BNP starts rally at Nayapaltan defying rain
Jamaat ameer arrested for anti-state activities
2 Dhaka College BCL boys remanded over abduction for extortion
CAAB lifts Covid restrictions on international air travel
Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka
AL-BNP clash: Over 500 party men including Nipun sued
US visa policy for Bangladeshis ‘insulting’: CPD
PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding
Jashore BNP men join rally holding bamboo poles
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft