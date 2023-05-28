Video
MGI distributes Fresh Anonna sanitary napkins

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), a leading conglomerates of Bangladesh, has introduced 'Fresh Anonna' sanitary napkin in health and hygiene category at affordable price to ensure menstruation hygiene for women of all sphere in Bangladesh.

Right after entering the market, Fresh Anonna has taken initiative to raise mass awareness regarding menstrual hygiene amongst the underprivileged women of all over Bangladesh, and aimed to distribute significant number of sanitary napkins for free.
 
Under this initiative, 'Fresh Anonna' sanitary napkins were distributed to the students of Hazaribag Girls' High School and College for free on Thursday, says a press release.

Dhaka based NGO 'Give Bangladesh' conducted the distribution as a part of their initiative 'Project Konna'.

During the distribution program, MGI Director Barrister TasnimMostafa was present and said, "Together, we can ensure a tension-free period for the women if we all come forward from our own space."

Higher officials from Give Bangladesh Foundation, Hazaribag High School and College and MGI were also present in the distribution programme.

According to the National Hygiene Survey 2018, only 29 percent of women in Bangladesh use sanitary pads. Meaning, the rest of the 71 percent still don't use it. Using unhygienic clothes during the menstruation may cause cervical infection.

Not just that, unhygienic clothes may cause serious issues such as infertility and even cancer in the long run. These issues require mass awareness.


