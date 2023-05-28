OPPO wins'2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award







Through the award, OPPO joins the likes of General Motors, T-Mobile, and Cisco, in winning the highly prestigious international sustainability accolade, says a press release.



The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards celebrate the companies and leaders across the globe that make measurable contributions to sustainability and develop innovative initiatives that positively impact the environment.

The 2023 SEAL Award for the OPPO Battery Health Engine adds to the growing international recognition of OPPO's efforts to enhance sustainability through technical innovation.



"We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for the OPPO Battery Health Engine in recognition of our achievements in innovation and sustainability," said Elvis Zhou, OPPO Overseas CMO.



"Every industry has a role to play in addressing our climate crisis. We applaud OPPO's sustainability leadership and innovation," said Matthew Harney, Founder of SEAL Awards.



The Battery Health Engine is a system-level battery health solution developed by OPPO over a three-year period. By solving battery issues associated with dead lithium, the Battery Health Engine reduces loss in battery capacity over time, helping to extend battery life and reduce electronic waste caused by frequently discarded smartphone batteries.



Based on OPPO's customized battery management chip, the Smart Battery Health Algorithm, and Battery Healing Technology, the Battery Health Engine can maintain the battery capacity of OPPO smartphones by as much as 80% of its original value after as many as 1,600 charge-discharge cycles , delivering an effective battery lifespan much longer than the industry standard.



Since its first release in 2022, the Battery Health Engine has been featured on more than ten OPPO smartphone products, including the OPPO Find X5 series, where it has provided not only improved user experiences but also driven impact for society through its improved sustainability.



In recognition of the innovations underlying the Battery Health Engine and its ongoing role in leading sustainability within the smartphone industry, OPPO was also named one of the 10 Most Innovative Asia-Pacific Companies in 2023 by influential business media Fast Company.



Sustainability has long been a central component of OPPO's product design and business operations and the company is constantly exploring new innovations that lead to a greener future.



At MWC 2023, OPPO unveiled the brand-new Zero-power Tag - a communications device that harvests energy from the environment and can operate without the need for batteries.



OPPO's Battery Health Engine was announced as a winner in the Sustainable Product category at the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards.Through the award, OPPO joins the likes of General Motors, T-Mobile, and Cisco, in winning the highly prestigious international sustainability accolade, says a press release.The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards celebrate the companies and leaders across the globe that make measurable contributions to sustainability and develop innovative initiatives that positively impact the environment.The 2023 SEAL Award for the OPPO Battery Health Engine adds to the growing international recognition of OPPO's efforts to enhance sustainability through technical innovation."We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for the OPPO Battery Health Engine in recognition of our achievements in innovation and sustainability," said Elvis Zhou, OPPO Overseas CMO."Every industry has a role to play in addressing our climate crisis. We applaud OPPO's sustainability leadership and innovation," said Matthew Harney, Founder of SEAL Awards.The Battery Health Engine is a system-level battery health solution developed by OPPO over a three-year period. By solving battery issues associated with dead lithium, the Battery Health Engine reduces loss in battery capacity over time, helping to extend battery life and reduce electronic waste caused by frequently discarded smartphone batteries.Based on OPPO's customized battery management chip, the Smart Battery Health Algorithm, and Battery Healing Technology, the Battery Health Engine can maintain the battery capacity of OPPO smartphones by as much as 80% of its original value after as many as 1,600 charge-discharge cycles , delivering an effective battery lifespan much longer than the industry standard.Since its first release in 2022, the Battery Health Engine has been featured on more than ten OPPO smartphone products, including the OPPO Find X5 series, where it has provided not only improved user experiences but also driven impact for society through its improved sustainability.In recognition of the innovations underlying the Battery Health Engine and its ongoing role in leading sustainability within the smartphone industry, OPPO was also named one of the 10 Most Innovative Asia-Pacific Companies in 2023 by influential business media Fast Company.Sustainability has long been a central component of OPPO's product design and business operations and the company is constantly exploring new innovations that lead to a greener future.At MWC 2023, OPPO unveiled the brand-new Zero-power Tag - a communications device that harvests energy from the environment and can operate without the need for batteries.