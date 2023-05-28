Prof Yousuf Abdullah wins accolade from Kotler Impact Inc

Video
Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

Professor Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah, a renowned marketing professional with over 30 years of experience in academic and corporate worlds, has been awarded recently the prestigious title of 'Kotler Distinguished Professor of Marketing' by Kotler Impact Inc. in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of marketing, says a press release.
 
As a professor of marketing and international business at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka, Professor Abdullah has dedicated his career to educating and mentoring thousands of marketing professionals and corporate leaders in Bangladesh.

In recent years, Professor Abdullah has dedicated his efforts to popularizing modern marketing in Bangladesh through his engagement as the Global Advisor of the World Marketing Summit, his establishment of Bangladesh Institute of Modern Marketing (BIMM), and his ongoing research on numerous contemporary issues including ethical marketing, circular economy, and more.

The award was presented by Kotler Impact Inc., the brainchild of the Father of Modern Marketing, Dr. Philip Kotler - a strategic marketing community that believes in building a generation that is sustainable, evolutionary, and transformable.

"As our Global Advisor, Professor Abdullah has contributed phenomenally to the development of modern marketing," said a Kotler Impact representative. "So we are proud to recognize his commitment and devotion to the cause."

This is the first time since the inception of their journey that Kotler Impact has awarded an academician the 'Kotler Distinguished Professor of Marketing' title.

The award thus is a testament to Professor Abdullah's dedication to the field of marketing and his resolution to excellence in teaching, research, and service.


