

AIBL holds training on Certified AML and CFT Professional



Head of BFIU Md. Masud Biswas was present as chief guest in the programme. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury presided over the programme.



Fifty eight BAMLCO's of Dhaka North and South Zone participated in the training course.

Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, AIBTRI Director General Abdul Awal Sarker, Senior Vice President Sharif Uddin Pramanik and Senior Executives were present in the ceremony.



