IBTRA holds internship programme







Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank addressed the program as the chief guest.



Md Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA presided over the program while K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank made the opening speech.

Abdul Hamid Miah, Senior Vice President of the Bank also attended the programme. A total of 55 students from different public and private universities participated in the internship course.



Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised closing ceremony of its 154th Internship Program on Thursday, says a press release.Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank addressed the program as the chief guest.Md Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA presided over the program while K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank made the opening speech.Abdul Hamid Miah, Senior Vice President of the Bank also attended the programme. A total of 55 students from different public and private universities participated in the internship course.