Premier Cement secures Tk 3.5b long-term finance from IDCOL

Premier Cement Mills PLC (PCMPLC) obtained long-term finance of Tk 3.5 billion from Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) recently.Mohammed Amirul Haque, managing director of PCMPLC, and Md Alamgir Morshed, CEO of IDCOL, signed the loan agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital, said a press release.Md Selim Reza, Chief Financial Officer of PCMPLC, Company Secretary Kazi Md. Shafiqur, and Chief Investment Officer of IDCOL Nazmul Hoque, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.