Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:05 AM
Home Business

FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to Bangabazar fire-affected traders

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI)     has handed over a cheque of Tk 1 crore donation to rehabilitate Bangbazar traders who lost their clothing business in blaze FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin handed over the Cheque to the BangaBazar Complex Dokan Malik Samity at the FBCCI Icon, Dhaka on Saturday.

FBCCI president said, "Any kind of fire incident is unfortunate for any businessman. I was out of the country when the fire incident happened in Bangabazar.

The fire was so fierce that everything was burnt to ashes, nothing was left there. I felt that we should contribute in this crisis. That's why we decided to help with BDT 1 crore to the affected traders.

The new SAARC Chamber President said, "We are handing over this check today as per our commitment. I think all capable businessmen should stand by the side of small businesses in various natural calamities and fire incidents.

Md. Jashim Uddin said businessmen must follow compliance. However, Blame should not be put on the businessmen only, but all those concerned should be brought under question, including the companies that issue licenses for commercial buildings and factories.

To avoid such accidents in the future, the FBCCI President urged the government to take steps to build permanent and modern buildings for the affected traders. He also urged the business leaders and market committees to be aware of the risky markets and to do the necessary reforms.

FBCCI is working with the government to ensure fire safety in factories in the country, he said, "We have formed the Fire Safety Council to increase the awareness about fire safety in the private sector."

So far 5000 companies have been visited through this safety council. This safety council will visit a total of 44 thousand companies across the country. Apart from this, fire-fighting training is being given in every factory.

He directed Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity and FBCCI Fire Safety Council to work together to ensure fire safety in shops and shopping malls.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that the fire service unit has marked Bangabazar as risky and warned several times, but the matter has not been given importance by the market committee. He urged everyone to be more responsible instead of blaming the government.

Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity President Helal Uddin said that existing markets in the capital are being inspected. If any type of risk is noticed, they will be warned as well as instructions will be given to reform them within the stipulated time.

FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helaly, Md Habib Ullah Dawn, Directors, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Head of the FBCCI Safety Council Brigadier Abu Naeem Md. Shahidullah, President and Secretary of Bangbazar Complex Dokan Malik Somity, and other business leaders were present at the program.


