Sunday, 28 May, 2023, 8:05 AM
IMF slightly lifts US 2023 growth forecast

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, May 27: The International Monetary Fund slightly raised its forecast for 2023 US economic growth Friday while noting that a slowing economy will likely lead to a small increase in unemployment in 2024.

"The US economy has proven resilient," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said in a press conference, shortly after the updated figures were released.

Georgieva also sounded a warning about the ongoing stalemate in the United States over raising borrowing limits before a June 1 deadline, and called for Republicans and Democrats in Congress to come to a "speedy resolution."
 
"We think of the US Treasury market as an anchor for the global financial system, and this anchor needs to hold," she said.
Real GDP growth in the United States is expected to rise by 1.7 percent this year, up from 1.6 percent forecast earlier this year, before slowing to 1.0 percent in 2024, the IMF said in a statement.
 
The US unemployment rate, which is currently at near-record lows, is expected to tick up slightly, with "slowing, but still-solid, growth" pushing it to increase to 4.4 percent by the end of next year, the IMF statement said.

The IMF's new US forecast follows recent data which indicates a resilient economy in spite of an aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes to counter high inflation by the US Federal Reserve, and recent stresses in the banking sector.

Addressing inflation, Georgieva said resilient demand and a strong labor market had been "something of a double-edged sword" for the US economy.    �AFP


