Azmat concedes defeat, greets Zayeda







"The election was fair, barring some glitches in EVMs for which many



could not cast their ballots," he said on Friday. "But I've accepted the results. And I congratulate the winner."

Zayeda, a 61-year-old widow who joined the race in place of her son after his candidacy was declared invalid, defeated Awami League veteran Azmat in the city corporation elections on Thursday.



Azmat lost to the BNP candidate in 2013. Jahangir won the ruling party's ticket in the next two polls but was expelled for controversial comments on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War.



The party expelled him again as he defied the Awami League's decision to nominate Azmat.



Zayeda rode on Jahangir's supporter base to defeat Azmat, who had been mayor of the erstwhile Tongi municipality for 18 years. After her mother's victory, Jahangir said they would seek Azmat's support to work for the city.

"Let's see what kind of support they want," Azmat said.



He said the Awami League would analyse the results and determine the reasons behind his loss.



He criticised Jahangir for questioning the election's fairness halfway through the counting.



"Would he accept the results if another candidate won? But I follow ethics strongly. I don't question the results if an election is fair. People should practise this trend."

�bdnews24.com GAZIPUR, May 26: Awami League candidate Azmat Ullah Khan has conceded defeat in Gazipur mayoral polls and congratulated winner Zayeda Khaton, the mother of former mayor and expelled ruling party leader Jahangir Alam."The election was fair, barring some glitches in EVMs for which manycould not cast their ballots," he said on Friday. "But I've accepted the results. And I congratulate the winner."Zayeda, a 61-year-old widow who joined the race in place of her son after his candidacy was declared invalid, defeated Awami League veteran Azmat in the city corporation elections on Thursday.Azmat lost to the BNP candidate in 2013. Jahangir won the ruling party's ticket in the next two polls but was expelled for controversial comments on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War.The party expelled him again as he defied the Awami League's decision to nominate Azmat.Zayeda rode on Jahangir's supporter base to defeat Azmat, who had been mayor of the erstwhile Tongi municipality for 18 years. After her mother's victory, Jahangir said they would seek Azmat's support to work for the city."Let's see what kind of support they want," Azmat said.He said the Awami League would analyse the results and determine the reasons behind his loss.He criticised Jahangir for questioning the election's fairness halfway through the counting."Would he accept the results if another candidate won? But I follow ethics strongly. I don't question the results if an election is fair. People should practise this trend."�bdnews24.com