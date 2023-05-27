Seven mayoral candidates get symbols





Symbols have been allocated among the seven mayoral candidates in Barishal City Corporation election.



Returning Officer Humayun Kabir distributed the symbols at the regional election officer's office at Nathullabad in the city on Friday morning.





Thel candidates and their symbols are: Awami League's Abul Khair Abdullah (boat), Jatiya Party's Iqbal Hossain Taposh (plough), Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim (hand fan), Zaker Party's Mizanur Rahman Bachchu (rose flower), independent candidate Kamrul Ahsan (clock), Asaduzzaman (elephant) and Ali Hossain (deer).



In the case of councillor candidates, symbols were allotted through lottery.



Besides, symbols have been dustributed to 115 out of 116 vying for the posts of councillors of 30 wards. As there is one candidate in Ward-7, no symbol has been allotted.



Besides, 42 women candidates have been given symbols for 10 posts of reserved councillors. Within the stipulated time, the returning officer gave guidance to the candidates before starting the symbol allocation process.



The candidates submitted nomination papers for Barishal City Corporation election by May 16. A total of 2,76,298 people will cast their votes in 894 voting booth of 126 polling centre in Barishal City Corporation election on June 12.



