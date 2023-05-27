Imran, wife barred from leaving country







Imran and several leaders of his party are facing cases following the violence after he was arrested on May 9 in a corruption case. Citing sources within the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), Geo News reported the names of the PTI leaders and its party chief have been added for their involvement in the violence. However, there was no confirmation from the Imran-led party. The names have been added to the FIA's Provincial National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent them from going abroad, the sources said.



The sources said some of the PTI members had tried leaving Pakistan over the last three days, but were stopped at the airports. The list also includes the name of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry who has already quit PTI. The party suffered another jolt on Thursday after the head of its economic team and one of Imran's close aides Asad Umar resigned from all party positions, amid the government's crackdown on the opposition.

FIA's move came even as Punjab police chief Usman Anwar alleged Imran and his aides coordinated the violence on May 9. Citing a geo-fencing report, he said, "Police detected over 400 calls made by Imran Khan and other leaders of his party, PTI, to incite workers to target the military officer's residence in Lahore and other military installations." Meanwhile, the former PM filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the government invoking Article 245 in many provinces, terming it "undeclared martial law". Under Article 245 of Pakistan's constitution, the army can be called in to aid the civil administration to defend the country.



Another report says: Thirty-three supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have been handed over to the army to face trial in military courts on charges of attacking armed forces' installations, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday.



The 33 accused are among the thousands detained since Khan's May 9 arrest sparked violent protests across Pakistan. Those handed over to army authorities are accused of trespassing on and vandalising sensitive military installations, Sanaullah said.



Khan was arrested on graft charges, which he denies. While he was subsequently released on bail, his confrontation with the country's powerful generals has escalated.



The political unrest has worsened as Pakistan faces its worst economic crisis in decades. Inflation is at record highs, economic growth is anaemic, and there are fears that the country could default on external debts unless the International Monetary Fund unlocks delayed disbursements.



"The accused who are being handed over to the military are those who trespassed and entered very sensitive defence installations," Sanaullah told a press conference in Islamabad. He said that evidence suggested the protesters damaged or stole important equipment, computers and other sources of data collection.



He said only those involved in breaching out-of-bounds areas would face trial under army laws, suggesting there would not be mass trials in military courts.



But in response to a question, he also suggested that Khan could also be tried in a military court, saying: "as far as my own assessment and the evidence we have... this man is the architect of all this mess and planning, so yes he comes under this category."



Rights groups have raised concerns over military trials of civilians, saying they cannot ensure a fair trial. Such courts are closed to outsiders and the media.



The minister said after a verdict from the military courts the accused would have a right to appeal to a high court and then the Supreme Court. �PTI, REUTERS



ISLAMABAD, May 26: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and over 600 leaders and former assembly members of PTI have been barred from leaving the country, media reported on Thursday.Imran and several leaders of his party are facing cases following the violence after he was arrested on May 9 in a corruption case. Citing sources within the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), Geo News reported the names of the PTI leaders and its party chief have been added for their involvement in the violence. However, there was no confirmation from the Imran-led party. The names have been added to the FIA's Provincial National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent them from going abroad, the sources said.The sources said some of the PTI members had tried leaving Pakistan over the last three days, but were stopped at the airports. The list also includes the name of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry who has already quit PTI. The party suffered another jolt on Thursday after the head of its economic team and one of Imran's close aides Asad Umar resigned from all party positions, amid the government's crackdown on the opposition.FIA's move came even as Punjab police chief Usman Anwar alleged Imran and his aides coordinated the violence on May 9. Citing a geo-fencing report, he said, "Police detected over 400 calls made by Imran Khan and other leaders of his party, PTI, to incite workers to target the military officer's residence in Lahore and other military installations." Meanwhile, the former PM filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the government invoking Article 245 in many provinces, terming it "undeclared martial law". Under Article 245 of Pakistan's constitution, the army can be called in to aid the civil administration to defend the country.Another report says: Thirty-three supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have been handed over to the army to face trial in military courts on charges of attacking armed forces' installations, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday.The 33 accused are among the thousands detained since Khan's May 9 arrest sparked violent protests across Pakistan. Those handed over to army authorities are accused of trespassing on and vandalising sensitive military installations, Sanaullah said.Khan was arrested on graft charges, which he denies. While he was subsequently released on bail, his confrontation with the country's powerful generals has escalated.The political unrest has worsened as Pakistan faces its worst economic crisis in decades. Inflation is at record highs, economic growth is anaemic, and there are fears that the country could default on external debts unless the International Monetary Fund unlocks delayed disbursements."The accused who are being handed over to the military are those who trespassed and entered very sensitive defence installations," Sanaullah told a press conference in Islamabad. He said that evidence suggested the protesters damaged or stole important equipment, computers and other sources of data collection.He said only those involved in breaching out-of-bounds areas would face trial under army laws, suggesting there would not be mass trials in military courts.But in response to a question, he also suggested that Khan could also be tried in a military court, saying: "as far as my own assessment and the evidence we have... this man is the architect of all this mess and planning, so yes he comes under this category."Rights groups have raised concerns over military trials of civilians, saying they cannot ensure a fair trial. Such courts are closed to outsiders and the media.The minister said after a verdict from the military courts the accused would have a right to appeal to a high court and then the Supreme Court. �PTI, REUTERS