I'll repay people of Gazipur by works: Zayeda







Zayeda Khatun came up with the remark at a press briefing at her residence after the Election Commission had announced the polls results early Friday. At that time, her son Jahangir Alam was also present.



Zayeda Khatun said, "I contested the elections in protest against untruths."

She said, "I am dedicated the victory to the people of Gazipur and give it to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well. I will try to repay people of Gazipur for their support. Journalists stood beside me, so I will repay them. I want to repay by works in Gazipur. I can't do it alone. So, I will take my son with me."



"I will also take supports and opinions of Azmat Ullah Khan for the development in Gazipur," she added.



Zayeda Khatun has won the GCC elections securing 2,38,934 votes with 'table clock' symbol in 480 centres. Besides, her nearest candidate Awami League nominated candidate Azmat Ullah Khan bagged 2,22,737 votes with 'boat' symbol.



Newly-elected mayor of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Zayeda Khatun, mother of former mayor Jahangir Alam, thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for holding a free and fair election.Zayeda Khatun came up with the remark at a press briefing at her residence after the Election Commission had announced the polls results early Friday. At that time, her son Jahangir Alam was also present.Zayeda Khatun said, "I contested the elections in protest against untruths."She said, "I am dedicated the victory to the people of Gazipur and give it to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well. I will try to repay people of Gazipur for their support. Journalists stood beside me, so I will repay them. I want to repay by works in Gazipur. I can't do it alone. So, I will take my son with me.""I will also take supports and opinions of Azmat Ullah Khan for the development in Gazipur," she added.Zayeda Khatun has won the GCC elections securing 2,38,934 votes with 'table clock' symbol in 480 centres. Besides, her nearest candidate Awami League nominated candidate Azmat Ullah Khan bagged 2,22,737 votes with 'boat' symbol.