Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:58 AM
Home Front Page

GCC poll proves efficacy of US visa policy: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent


BNP leaders said the outcome of the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Election has proved the efficacy of the new US visa policy.   
In a statement on Friday BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The changed US policy has clearly reflected the long-standing demand of the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh, including BNP."  

He said, "The main intention of the US visa policy is to ensure free, fair, participatory and acceptable parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. The election will reflect the people's long-standing demand for restoration of their voting rights."

Mentioning that, "US government clearly said that they     implemented new visa policy to stop vote rigging, intimidation of voters, violently suppress peaceful assembly," he said, "It is an obvious echo of the long-standing demand of the people of Bangladesh for a free and fair election."

Fakhrul said BNP believes that free and fair elections will not be possible under the current fascist government.

"That is possible only under a non-partisan and impartial caretaker government. For that reason, BNP along with all the democratic parties and forces of the country is carrying out systematic and peaceful political programmes to realise the demand for a non-partisan and neutral polls-time caretaker government," he said.

The BNP leader demanded the current "unelected fascist" government resign immediately dissolving the parliament.

The BNP leader said along with law enforcement agencies the new visa policy also include the judiciary, administration, security-related government employees, former and current government officials and political leaders who directly or indirectly disrupt the electoral system.

"Their family members of the culprits are also brought under the preview of the visa policy," Fakhrul added.

Speaking at the 28th foundation anniversary of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Friday BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "The real picture of the country's voting has been exposed as the government tried to show fairness in the Gazipur city polls."

Suspended mayor Jahangir Alam's mother and independent candidate, Zayeda Khatun, was elected Gazipur City Mayor by defeating Awami League candidate Md Azmat Ullah Khan in the polls held on Thursday.

Khosru said now it is very important to restore people's rights to vote, ensure democracy and human rights through a united movement.

He said their party along with the people, including politicians, journalists and other professionals, have been on a movement to ensure people's rights to vote. "If the democratic atmosphere cannot be restored in the country, human rights and democracy can't be restored."

The BNP leader said, "After the Digital Security Act, the government is enacting another law 'Essential Services Act' which can be imposed on any organization. More laws will be enacted to carry out more repressions."

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States announced a new visa policy specific to Bangladesh, with a view to promoting free and fair elections.

"Under this policy, we can impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.


