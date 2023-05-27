Democracy wins in GCC election, says Quader







Though Awami League (AL) mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan was defeated by independent candidate Zayeda Khatun, mother of former suspended mayor Jahangir Alam, in the Gazipur city polls held on Thursday, the ruling party has evaluated the city polls as 'victory of democracy' and identified it as a free and fair election under the government of Sheikh Hasina.



At the same time, AL leaders think that the Gazipur city election has broken BNP leader's hearts. BNP leaders claim that the government cannot and will not hold free and fair elections. But, it has been proven wrong in Gazipur, AL leaders claimed.

While talking to the Daily Observer AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "We will do statistical analysis and evaluate the Gazipur city polls in our internal party forum very soon. But, now I can say that the city election is a reflection of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's commitment to democracy and the people of the country."



"Lose or win is a prerequisite of democracy and election. So, it doesn't matter who has won in Gazipur city polls. It is a positive matter that the Election Commission has been able to hold a peaceful and participatory election under the government and it will be continued in the next general election," he added.



Meanwhile, in a meeting of Dhaka South city AL on Friday in the capital, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader claimed that the promise of the Awami League government to make the next parliamentary elections free, fair and impartial has been reflected in Gazipur. He commented that there has been a 'victory of democracy'.



The AL General Secretary, "People are most happy in Gazipur election for holding free and fair election. Awami League could not force its own candidate to win. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke about free and fair elections and it happened; which has been appreciated across the country. I thank the Election Commission."



"One thing is clear in this election - the lies made by BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul - this government cannot and will not hold free and fair elections, it has been proven wrong in Gazipur. When Sheikh Hasina promised, she fulfilled it. What is more important than whether Awami League won or lost in the election is that democracy has won in this election," he added.



Quader expressed hope that the next four city elections and then the Jatiya Sangsad elections would be free, fair and impartial.

