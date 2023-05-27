Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Democracy wins in GCC election, says Quader

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Hedayet Ullah Khan

 

Though Awami League (AL) mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan was defeated by independent candidate Zayeda Khatun, mother of former suspended mayor Jahangir Alam, in the Gazipur city polls held on Thursday, the ruling party has evaluated the city polls as 'victory of democracy' and identified it as a free and fair election under the government of Sheikh Hasina.

At the same time, AL leaders think that the Gazipur city election has broken BNP leader's hearts. BNP leaders claim that the government cannot and will not hold free and fair elections. But, it has been proven wrong in Gazipur, AL leaders claimed.

While talking to the Daily Observer AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "We will do statistical analysis and evaluate the Gazipur city polls in our internal party forum very soon. But, now I can say that the city election is a reflection of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's commitment to democracy and the people of the country."

"Lose or win is a prerequisite of democracy and election. So, it doesn't matter who has won in Gazipur city polls. It is a positive matter that the Election Commission has been able to hold a peaceful and participatory election under the government and it will be continued in the next general election," he added.

Meanwhile, in a meeting of Dhaka South city AL on Friday in the capital, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader claimed that the promise of the Awami League government to make the next parliamentary elections free, fair and impartial has been reflected in Gazipur. He commented that there has been a 'victory of democracy'.

The AL General Secretary, "People are most happy in Gazipur election for holding free and fair election. Awami League could not force its own candidate to win. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke about free and fair elections and it happened; which has been appreciated across the country. I thank the Election Commission."

"One thing is clear in this election - the lies made by BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul - this government cannot and will not hold free and fair elections, it has been proven wrong in Gazipur. When Sheikh Hasina promised, she fulfilled it. What is more important than whether Awami League won or lost in the election is that democracy has won in this election," he added.

Quader expressed hope that the next four city elections and then the Jatiya Sangsad elections would be free, fair and impartial.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Azmat concedes defeat, greets Zayeda
Seven mayoral candidates get symbols
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Imran, wife barred from leaving country
I'll repay people of Gazipur by works: Zayeda
US 'heartened' by BD's response to new visa policy
Imran calls for immediate talks amidst standoff with military
GCC poll proves efficacy of US visa policy: Fakhrul


Latest News
Chandpur to get 300-ft modern naval port in World Bank-backed project
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Four motorcycle theft gang members held in Faridpur
US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Two held with 53 kgs hemp in Faridpur
Youth held with yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Democracy wins in Gazipur: Quader
Most Read News
Those who commit abuses in four areas won't get US visas: Donald Lu
Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with army
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash
UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Prof Shahidullah made UGC chairman again
US to impose new visa ban on Bangladeshis undermining democratic elections
Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh
Azmat Ullah concedes his defeat
Another JCD leader dies in Narsingdi factional clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft