Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN honours 5 fallen BD peacekeepers

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent


The United Nations has awarded 'Dag Hammar-skjold Medal' to five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their supreme sacrifice in UN peacekeeping operations.

The award was handed over at the General Assembly Hall by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a ceremony to honour 103 peacekeepers from 39 countries who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in 2022.
The respective Permanent Representatives received the awards on behalf of their countries.

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York, received the medals on behalf of the fallen peacekeepers of Bangladesh on May 25.

The five Bangladeshi fallen peacekeepers are: Sergeant Md Manjur Rahman (was serving in UNISFA, Abyei), Lance Corporal Kafil Majumder (was serving in UNMISS, South Sudan), Sainik Md Sharif Hossain (was serving in MUNISCA, Central African Republic), Sainik Md JahangirAlam (was serving in MINUSCA, Central African Republic) and Sainik Md Jasim Uddin (was serving in MINUSCA, Central African Republic).

After receiving the medal, Ambassador Muhith signed the condolence book kept at the General Assembly Hall on this occasion and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the fallen peacekeepers.

Bangladesh is currently the top contributor of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping operations.

At present around 7,500 Bangladeshi peacekeepers are deployed in 9 peacekeeping missions. So far, 166 peacekeepers from Bangladesh have lost their lives while serving in UN peacekeeping operations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Azmat concedes defeat, greets Zayeda
Seven mayoral candidates get symbols
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Imran, wife barred from leaving country
I'll repay people of Gazipur by works: Zayeda
US 'heartened' by BD's response to new visa policy
Imran calls for immediate talks amidst standoff with military
GCC poll proves efficacy of US visa policy: Fakhrul


Latest News
Chandpur to get 300-ft modern naval port in World Bank-backed project
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Four motorcycle theft gang members held in Faridpur
US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Two held with 53 kgs hemp in Faridpur
Youth held with yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Democracy wins in Gazipur: Quader
Most Read News
Those who commit abuses in four areas won't get US visas: Donald Lu
Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with army
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash
UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Prof Shahidullah made UGC chairman again
US to impose new visa ban on Bangladeshis undermining democratic elections
Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh
Azmat Ullah concedes his defeat
Another JCD leader dies in Narsingdi factional clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft