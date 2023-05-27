Pak diplomat, family escape deadly car accident at B'baria  





BRAHMANBARIA, May 25: A car carrying the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan and his family members collided head-on with a bus in Brahmanbaria on Friday.The diplomat, Qamar Abbas Khokhar, his wife Rehena Sarwar Khokhar, daughter Huda Abbas Khokhar and son Mohammad Khokhar were "unharmed" after the accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway's Rampur section in Bijoynagar, police said.The front part of the private car was damaged after a bus of Duranta Paribahan hit it around 11:15am, according to Akul Biswas, Oficer-in-Charge of Khatihata Highway Police Station.The diplomat was driving the car as the family were on their way to Sreemangal in Moulvibazar, said Akul.Police detained Saiful Islam, 30, the driver of the bus, the officer said.