PIL petitions piling up for non-execution of law







Legal experts alleged that even members of law enforcement agencies, bureaucrats and politicians failed to abide by the law. Apathy of the government and other implementing authorities had robbed the teeth of decrees on food safety and consumer rights and others.



If the rulings of the High Court regarding the PIL cases were implemented, public interests and people's rights would be ensured and there would have been no need for filing the PIL petitions, experts opined.

According to Article 102 of the Constitution, any aggrieved person can file a writ petition with the High Court seeking remedy. Writ suits are filed to recover fundamental rights if they are violated. Most of the petitions filed have been filed in the form of writs with the HC in public interest.



The number of writ cases is constantly increasing day by day. Till last December a total of 102,595 writ petitions were pending with the HC for disposal.



According to Supreme Court sources, a total of 40,916 writ petitions were pending in the High Court Division till December 2010. In 2011, a total of 11,587 were filed while the HC disposed of a total of 10,924 and 41,579 were pending at the end of the year.



As of December 2012, the number of pending writ petitions increased at 51,554 and in 2013 the figures stood at 57,094.



In 2015, a total of 14,284 writ petitions were filed while the HC disposed of 13,457 and 62,157 cases were pending. In 2016, a total of 16,965 were filed while the HC settled a total of 9857 and the figures of pending writ petitions stood at 69326.



In 2017, a total of 19,533 were filed and 12,119 were disposed of by the HC while a total of 76,770 were pending for disposal. In 2018, a total of 17,214 writs were filed and 12,560 were settled and pending figures stood at 81,444. In 2019, 16,412 were filed 10,006 were settled and 87,853 were pending.



In 2020, 11,918 writs were filed and 6,471 were settled and 91,196 writs were pending at the end of the year. In 2021, a total of 13,839 cases were filed and 7,970 cases were disposed of while 97079 cases were pending. In 2022, a total of 16,834 were filed and 11,355 were settled while a total of 102,595 writ petitions were pending for disposal at the end of the year, according to the Supreme Court sources.



Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua said that there is a lack of good governance and various irregularities including corruption have crept into the administrative system. Therefore, people are forced to go to court seeking remedy.



Chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Rizwana Hasan said, "Public interest litigations are filed for women's rights, protection of hills, halting stone extraction, protecting wildlife, preventing corruption, upholding land rights and ensuring the rights of children, the disabled and so on. We go to the highest court with public interest litigation cases. The court is our last resort."



She went on to say injured parties, lawyers and development agencies take up public interest litigation cases to protect various rights and address the government's reluctance to enforce the law.



President of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, Manzill Murshid, said rulings are passed on public interest litigation cases. Some of the rulings are implemented and some are not. More attention must be paid to the implementation of verdicts in public interest litigation cases.



If the administration had acted according to law, there would have been no need for PIL cases. It should be understood that as the writ cases increase, the illegal activities are increasing, he explained.



Previously, people were silent and avoided. But, nowadays, people know that something can happen when they go to court. So people come to the High Court for remedy, he noted.



"It is understood from the filing of the public interest litigation cases that the people of the country have the freedom to seek justice, which is not available in many countries," Law Minister Anisul Huq said.



Responding to a query the Law Minister also said that the High Court and the Appellate Division would determine whether someone's rights have been violated or not after hearing on the PIL cases. And no decision can be said to be illegal until it is ruled against. If someone has a question about something, he can move with the High Court through filing writ petitions, he noted.

