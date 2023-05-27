Juba League leader hurt in Jatrabari





A Juba League leader was reportedly injured in crude bomb blast in Jatrabari of the capital on Thursday night.



The injured was identified as Samrat Hossain, an organizing secretary of Ward No. 50 of Dhaka Metropolitan South unit Juba League.





A man named Samrat was injured during crude bomb blast, he said, adding that it might have been a political issue. The injured was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.



Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the Samrat was not critically injured. Few splinters were found Samrat's backside.



Awami League leader of Ward No. 50 Shamim Ahmed claimed that BNP had called a political progamme in Shaheed Faruk Road area on Friday (May 26) and they might have conducted the sabotage activity. Four crude bombs were exploded in the area, he added.



