Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Another JCD leader injured in Narsingdi dies

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent


NARSINGDI, May 26:  Another Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader, who was shot during a clash between two factions of the BNP-backed student organisation at Chinishpur in Narsingdi town on Thursday afternoon, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday morning.

The injured Ashraful Islam, 20, son of Nazmul Huq of Satirpara in Narsingdi municipal area, died around 9.30am while he was undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, confirmed it to media. The death toll in the clash rose to two.
Earlier, two factions of JCD locked in a violent clash in front of Narsingdi district BNP office at Chinishpur in the town on Thursday afternoon. During the clash two JCD leaders --  Sadequr Rahman and Ashraful Islam -- got bullet injuries. Sadequr Rahman, 32, former senior joint convener of district JCD's convening committee, who received multiple head injuries, was brought at the DMCH where he succumbed on Thursday evening, while Ashraful Islam, 20, died on Friday morning.

Following the clash near Narsingdi District BNP office at Chinishpur in the downtown, additional police personnel were deployed at the area. At that time, police recovered eight ramda and five crude bombs searching BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon's residence and local BNP office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saturn’s iconic rings are disappearing
50 injured in AL-BNP clash in Keraniganj
Juba League leader hurt in Jatrabari
FBI files uncover plot to kill UK’s Queen Elizabeth II
Construction works of 4 major bridges to be completed next month
Another JCD leader injured in Narsingdi dies
JCD leader shot dead, another injured in factional clashes in Narsingdi
UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high


Latest News
Chandpur to get 300-ft modern naval port in World Bank-backed project
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Four motorcycle theft gang members held in Faridpur
US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Two held with 53 kgs hemp in Faridpur
Youth held with yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Democracy wins in Gazipur: Quader
Most Read News
Those who commit abuses in four areas won't get US visas: Donald Lu
Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with army
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash
UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Prof Shahidullah made UGC chairman again
US to impose new visa ban on Bangladeshis undermining democratic elections
Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh
Azmat Ullah concedes his defeat
Another JCD leader dies in Narsingdi factional clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft