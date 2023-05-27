Another JCD leader injured in Narsingdi dies





NARSINGDI, May 26: Another Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader, who was shot during a clash between two factions of the BNP-backed student organisation at Chinishpur in Narsingdi town on Thursday afternoon, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday morning.The injured Ashraful Islam, 20, son of Nazmul Huq of Satirpara in Narsingdi municipal area, died around 9.30am while he was undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, confirmed it to media. The death toll in the clash rose to two.Earlier, two factions of JCD locked in a violent clash in front of Narsingdi district BNP office at Chinishpur in the town on Thursday afternoon. During the clash two JCD leaders -- Sadequr Rahman and Ashraful Islam -- got bullet injuries. Sadequr Rahman, 32, former senior joint convener of district JCD's convening committee, who received multiple head injuries, was brought at the DMCH where he succumbed on Thursday evening, while Ashraful Islam, 20, died on Friday morning.Following the clash near Narsingdi District BNP office at Chinishpur in the downtown, additional police personnel were deployed at the area. At that time, police recovered eight ramda and five crude bombs searching BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon's residence and local BNP office.