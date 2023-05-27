a2i awards seed money to seven best innovators





The a2i programme on Thursday awards seed money to the seven best innovators, who were selected through different innovation challenge competition held across the country.



Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak jointly handed over the seed money and certificates to the winners at a function at BAF Shaheen Hall in the city, said a press release.





Khaled Ashraf was given Tk 90 lakh as seed money for his innovation 'Digital Maternity' while Tk 60 lakh was given to Mehedi Hasan for his innovation 'Use of Technology for Health Improvement of Mother and Newborn Baby', Tk 33.20 lakh to Hasib Uddin for 'Sentinel Technologies', Tk 18.50 lakh to Ashikur Rahman Tanim for 'Water Wise Think', Tk 20 lakh to Ahmed Nafis Hossain Ayan for 'Advanced Monitoring System', Tk 28.32 lakh to Md Khaled Hasan Morshedul Bari for 'Wash Metric' and Tk 20 lakh to AHM Rezwanul Islam for 'Pani Dhee'.



Speaking on the occasion, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Tazul Islam called for emphasizing on innovation to materialize the vision 'Smart Bangladesh' and said communication, education, water supply and more other services need to be developed for transforming the country into developed one by 2041.



Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the government is encouraging innovation based on public-private and academia partnerships.



"Besides, we have taken plans to give all kinds of cooperation to realize the dream of inventors step by step," he added.



