Covid-19: 28 more cases

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Bangladesh reported 28 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Friday morning.
With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,837, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.
Meanwhile, the daily case test positivity dropped to 4.31 per cent from Thursday's 5.25 per cent as 649 samples were tested.
The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.4 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.     �UNB


