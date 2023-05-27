Man held with Yaba at Dhaka airport





The detainee is Md Zahid Hossain, 27, son of Abdul Gafur of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila.

Mohammad Ziaul Haque, additional superintendent of Airport Armed Police Battalion Police, said Zahid was seen roaming in front of the airport's domestic terminal this morning. Armed police challenged him due to his suspicious movements at the airport. Later, the law enforcers brought him to the APBn office at the airport.

During interrogation, he confessed that he was carrying 3,565 yaba pills worth more than Tk 10 lakh in his bag, which were recovered later. Three people have been detained from the airport area with yaba pills in the last 2 weeks.

Preparations are underway to file a case at the airport police station under criminal law in this regard, the ASP said. �UNB

