Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

6 held for fraud over using fake money

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Police have arrested a group of six men on charges of fraud after they paid a doctor with papers wrapped in a towel instead of Saudi Riyal as agreed upon and later fled with Tk 900,000.
After arresting them on Thursday, police said the gang has been carrying out such frauds in the name of selling foreign currencies for a long time.
Mahbubul Alam fell, the doctor who fell for their trick, was the latest in a long line of preys and lost Tk 900,000, said Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Shahidullah.
"While the doctor was walking along Kemal Ataturk Avenue, an unknown person asked him where to exchange Saudi Riyal. The doctor showed him a nearby money exchange outlet and was requested to come along, and he complied," he said.
After changing 100 Saudi Riyals to Tk, the person told Mahbubul that he had another 900,000 Saudi Riyal and offered to give it to the doctor for only Tk 900,000.
Such a profitable rate immediately grabbed Mahbubul's interest as his sister was scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. The person then passed his mobile phone number to him, along with his name-'Siraj'.
On Mar 1, Mahbubul received a call from Siraj who instructed him to go to ABC Tower at Kemal Ataturk Avenue with the money.
Siraj, who was accompanied by two others at the location, handed Mahbubul a bag there saying it contained 900,000 Saudi Riyal. Trusting the stranger, Mahbubul handed over Tk 900,000 and returned home in good faith.
When he opened the bag, Mahbubur realised that he was fooled.
Mahbubul then filed a complaint with the Banani police, who then arrested a 35-year-old man, identified by a single name-Liaqat, in Gopalganj on May 21.
Through information provided by Liaqat, police arrested Miraz Talukdar, 50, Ahad Sheikh, 58, Haider Mridha, 57, Mafizul Mia, 35 and Imarat Molla, 61 in Dhaka.
The arrestees confessed to their crimes, the deputy commissioner said. Police are taking legal steps against the arrestees.    
    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
a2i awards seed money to seven best innovators
Covid-19: 28 more cases
4 new dengue patients hospitalised
300 RU students get ideas on entrepreneurship development
Man held with Yaba at Dhaka airport
Garment worker stabbed to death in Savar: Police
6 held for fraud over using fake money
Man sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case


Latest News
Chandpur to get 300-ft modern naval port in World Bank-backed project
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Four motorcycle theft gang members held in Faridpur
US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Two held with 53 kgs hemp in Faridpur
Youth held with yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Democracy wins in Gazipur: Quader
Most Read News
Those who commit abuses in four areas won't get US visas: Donald Lu
Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with army
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash
UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Prof Shahidullah made UGC chairman again
US to impose new visa ban on Bangladeshis undermining democratic elections
Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh
Azmat Ullah concedes his defeat
Another JCD leader dies in Narsingdi factional clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft