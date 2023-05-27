Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Man sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) earlier on Friday arrested a person, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a case lodged over rape of a three-year-old girl in Barishal in 2011, from Darus Salam area in the capital.
The arrestee Md Sohagh Hawlader, 32, was on run for last 12 years in the case lodged with the Barishal Airport Police Station.
"Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-4 arrested Sohagh from Darus Salam area at around 4:00am on Friday," RAB-4 ASP (media) Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury said.
Barishal Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal tried Sohagh in absentia, had convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment at the end of May, 2021.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
a2i awards seed money to seven best innovators
Covid-19: 28 more cases
4 new dengue patients hospitalised
300 RU students get ideas on entrepreneurship development
Man held with Yaba at Dhaka airport
Garment worker stabbed to death in Savar: Police
6 held for fraud over using fake money
Man sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case


Latest News
Chandpur to get 300-ft modern naval port in World Bank-backed project
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Four motorcycle theft gang members held in Faridpur
US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Two held with 53 kgs hemp in Faridpur
Youth held with yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Democracy wins in Gazipur: Quader
Most Read News
Those who commit abuses in four areas won't get US visas: Donald Lu
Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with army
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash
UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Prof Shahidullah made UGC chairman again
US to impose new visa ban on Bangladeshis undermining democratic elections
Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh
Azmat Ullah concedes his defeat
Another JCD leader dies in Narsingdi factional clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft