Unfit vehicles on the roads







A large number of the public buses and other vehicles in Bangladesh are unfit for roads, yet they ply without any problem and often without legal paperwork. Their continued operation is putting lives at risk and causing environmental pollution with black smokes.



According to the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, it is a punishable offence to emit any smoke hazardous to public health and environment. But there is now hardly any drive against vehicles spewing black smoke. There has been continuous breaking of traffic rules both by drivers, passengers and pedestrians due to lack of action on part of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authorities (BRTA), Dhaka city corporations and Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Traffic Division.

Unfortunately, the numbers of such illegal vehicles as well as unlicensed drivers, both major contributors to road accidents, are on the rise.



The authorities must do something about it.



Adnan Anan Sikder

