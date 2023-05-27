Our railway links on the threshold of a new era







Since such a new mode of railway communication has been hitherto unseen in our country, this Dhaka-Chattogram railway connection will bring some relief to the commuters.



According to a report published in this daily, Project Director Shahidul Islam stated on Wednesday that Dhaka-Chattogram direct double railway line is expected to be opened by July 15.

However, the expansion of the railways in the country has become necessary due to the excessive traffic pressure on the roads and highway brought on by the population growth. The general public prefers rail travelling because it is convenient and safe.



A joint venture with the China Railway Group's Toma Construction has been awarded the contract for building tracks and operating high-speed trains between Dhaka and Chattagram.



Earlier, 273 km out of 321 km of Dhaka- Chattogram railway's double line was completed. Kamalapur-Tongi and Chattogram-Chinki-Astana section of Dhaka-Chattagram double line, with total length of 117 km, were built before 1971. According to reports, ADB is providing 505 million US dollar while EIB is providing 175 million US Dollar for the project. Presently, it remains only 48 km from Cumilla to Akhaura to make Dhaka-Chattogram Rail line to Dual gauge Double line. The construction works of the project had begun in November in 2016. Additionally, earlier 273 kilometres double rail lines of 321 km from Dhaka to Chattogram have been completed.



This is a huge moment within the country's transport sector. The benefits of an elevated metro rail along with railway networks in an overpopulated and quickly urbanising country like ours are huge. It'll not only significantly reduce travel time every day but also carry a huge number of passengers, easing the pressure on other transport services. The adaptability, ease and speed of communications, and ensuing financial potential that this project promises to bring, may have significant impacts on the quality of life.



However, a few things have to be taken into consideration before launching the massive railway links across the country. First of all, undue crowding at the stations must be prevented and efficiently managed, so that passengers can easily procure tickets and commute in comfort and reach their destinations on time.



Lastly, arrangements should also be made so that passengers could travel unhindered through Dhaka-Chattogram direct double railway link.



