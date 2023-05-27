

Ways to stop biocide



The battle for the preservation of biodiversity, as he mentioned three decades ago, has continued to advance. Internationally, organizations like the CBD (Convention on Biological Diversity), IT PGRFA (International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, 2004), and IPBES (Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, 2012), have been established.



Many old international organizations have recently undertaken numerous initiatives and programs for biodiversity conservation. In addition, many other international organizations have started considering biodiversity conservation as a significant aspect alongside their core mandates. These organizations have entered into countless agreements and treaties amidst various endeavors to safeguard biodiversity. The most recent agreement in this regard was concluded during the assembly of 'COP 15.

The official name of the agreement is the "Cunming-Montreal Global

Biodiversity Framework." Prominent media outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, and Voice have referred to this agreement as a "historic treaty." The influential scientific journal Nature has stated, "This is the first quantified target set for the protection of biodiversity." The agreement also mentions the goal of reducing the extinction rate of all species by afactor of ten by the middle of the year 2050.



In pursuit of that goal, the recent International Day for Biological Diversity (May 22, 2023) highlighted the implementation of the latest agreement on biodiversity, the Coming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The agreement focuses on the restoration of biodiversity and is referred to as the "From Agreement to Action: Building Back Biodiversity" (the From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity).



Through this proposition, signatory countries have been urged to initiate work on implementing the agreement. If any country has already begun work on this implementation, it will also create an opportunity for that country to promote International Biodiversity Day (CBD).



The CBD website has provided a list of tasks required for implementing the agreement. These tasks are divided into five sections, with a total of 110 proposals, including 22 articles in each section. Some proposals in the five sections are similar. The primary recommendations for "Biodiversity" in the first section are as follows: maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the surroundings, restoring the affected areas as much as possible, collecting visual samples of biodiversity instead of collecting samples from nature, assisting all types of animals, preventing diseases transmitted by animals, planting trees (including saplings), promoting biodiversity in cities and enjoying it, supporting environmentally-friendly organizations and environmentally ethical companies, and raising awareness for biodiversity conservation.



In the second part, the main responsibilities to be carried out by individuals are as follows: embracing sustainable travel options instead of solo car journeys, minimizing the use of paper as much as possible,



Purchasing and using reusable items, engaging in waste recycling and upcycling (such as creating shoes or accessories from plastic waste), reducing water consumption, establishing a connection with nature, taking a stand against plastic pollution, conserving energy in all forms, practicing minimalism, avoiding littering, becoming a member of environmentally friendly volunteer organizations, and contributing to the restoration of nature and biodiversity.



In the third part, the main responsibilities to be carried out by city or municipal authorities are: controlling pollution, protecting and restoring urban infrastructure, preserving urban wildlife, preventing diseases transmitted by animals, safeguarding and planting local trees, responsibly utilizing natural resources, implementing low-carbon initiatives, integrating biodiversity and its services into policies, promoting green spaces, investing in sustainable economics, managing waste effectively, implementing conscious actions for biodiversity conservation, and providing support to environmental organizations.



The main responsibilities for owners and entrepreneurs in the fourth sector of industrial-craft production are as follows: ensuring conservation of wildlife and providing habitats for them, considering environmental issues, managing sustainable energy, implementing eco-friendly packaging, sourcing raw materials from local and environmentally friendly suppliers, restricting the expansion of aggressive and invasive species, reducing and eliminating waste production, evaluating the environmental footprint of each product, encouraging employees to choose green alternatives, adopting efficient storage systems, controlling water pollution, promoting urban or city biodiversity, educating customers about green alternatives, adhering to CBD business-related policies, considering sustainable management in event planning, conducting conscious actions for biodiversity conservation,and conducting research and innovation.

Bangladesh has signed the 'Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.'



Bangladesh has already accomplished several tasks in biodiversity conservation. Notable among them are the enactment of the 'Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012' and the 'Bangladesh Biodiversity Act 2017,' as well as the creation of several laws and regulations related to biodiversity and the adoption of the 'National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan of Bangladesh 2016-2021.' Various ministries (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, and Ministry of Water Resources) are carrying out diverse activities related to biodiversity conservation. Several projects have also been undertaken in the field of biodiversity conservation. Numerous reports have been published on this subject.



The research reports on biodiversity, based on field-based scientific

methods following international standards, are inadequate. These published reports suffer from repetition, lack of specific scientific information, and confusing data. There is no separate institution in our country for fulfilling this significant gap in biodiversity conservation, even though many countries, including developed ones, have separate organizations dedicated to biodiversity conservation.



How can we observe those we want to conserve without regular scientific methods following natural biodiversity, abundance, threats, and ecological relationships? Therefore, it is time to establish such an organization in Bangladesh. Under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the 'Bangladesh Biodiversity Board' could be formed, with its central office in Dhaka and branches in regional cities. If this board coordinates the proposed activities mentioned above, there is a higher possibility of their effective implementation.



