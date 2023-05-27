

‘Fair elections will be held as per our commitment, not under pressure’



The new visa policy includes current and former Bangladeshi government officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, law enforcement agencies, judiciary and security forces among those responsible or implicated in obstructing Bangladesh's democratic electoral process.



In his statement, the US Secretary of State said acts that obstruct the democratic electoral process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, and the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedom of association and peaceful assembly. It also includes measures to obstruct elections, a variety of activities to prevent political parties, voters, civil society and the media from airing their views.

In a statement, the US Secretary of State said, "The responsibility of free and fair elections lies with the voters, political parties, government, security forces, civil society, and the media." I announce this policy to extend our support to all those who want to advance democracy in Bangladesh.



In response to questions from reporters at the press conference, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said they had not issued any sanctions. However, they are ready to take legal action under these sections. "We wanted to send a message to the people of Bangladesh that they are in favor of free and fair elections in Bangladesh and are ready to take action in this regard". He further said, "I want to send a message to anyone in Bangladesh that we are monitoring the situation."



A spokesperson for the US State Department has made it clear that this is not an embargo. This visa policy actually reflects the US desire for a free, fair and fair election in Bangladesh. There is no conflict between their desire and the desire of the people. All the people of Bangladesh want a participatory, free and fair election. There was once a very popular slogan in Bangladesh, I will give my vote, I will give it to whoever I want. It is this desire that people possess. They want to choose their representatives by exercising their right to vote. The people who will vote will govern the country.



However, like many other countries in the world, it would be best if the main political parties could maintain the electoral process and democratic continuity through discussions based on mutual trust and faith. But there is so much suspicion and mistrust among our parties that we want to stay or go to power at any cost. And the foreign powers get the opportunity to poke their noses in the gap of mutual mistrust of the political parties. Some of our political parties also frequently pave the way of foreigners to infiltrate in our own political issue. It is because they do not have confidence in the movement, the strength of the field or the people.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reassured that the next general election in the country would be held in a free and fair manner, upholding democracy and voting rights of the people. She reiterated her determination in this regard in her conversation at the Qatar Economic Forum on Wednesday. Global community is also showing keen interest in how the next parliamentary election is held in the country. Moreover, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has on several occasions reiterated her commitment for fair polls. During talks with the UK Foreign Minister, Hasina expressed her belief in Westminster type of democracy and made it clear that her government is determined to hold fair polls. The latest visa policy declared by US administration as regards polls in Bangladesh may be mentioned in this connection. However, the new US visa policy was supportive to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's commitment for credible elections. Had PM Hasina any other intention, she would not have requested the Commonwealth, international community to send election observation teams.



Let there be no more controversies over polls in this democratic country. Everyone must play their respective roles to give election an institutional shape once and for all. To make this happen, all stakeholders should shun the path of election boycott and enthusiastically take part and encourage others to participate in it.



It would have been a big blow for the party and the government if sanctions were imposed on any particular person or people of the government like in the past in view of the upcoming parliamentary elections. But the US has moved away from that ban and announced a new visa policy. Which is not only applicable to government or government party people, it is applicable to all people and parties of the country. So, there is nothing to worry about. There is no reason to feel stressed either. Because the government also wants the next election to be fair, free and impartial.



In this regard in response to a question from journalists, the Minister of Foreign Affairs. AK Abdul Momen said that Bangladesh does not consider the new visa policy of the United States as an additional pressure. Apart from this, the Awami League presidium member and Agriculture Minister said that the government is not worried about the US visa ban. While talking to reporters at the Secretariat yesterday, he also said that the United States has said that it applies to all government and opposition parties, civil society. The visa ban will be enforced against those who disrupt the democratic process. We have repeatedly said, the Prime Minister has also said, we will have a fair, impartial and beautiful election at any cost. So, I think, this is a warning for everyone.



Under this Election Commission formed for the first time according to the amended constitution, all the local government elections, including the two national parliament elections, have been held consecutively. The current regime also wants a fair election and it is the commitment of the government that the country's democracy and democratic rights are integrated through the electoral process. On a larger scale, the Election Commission has become stronger through the activities of fair elections, democratic practice and cancellation of fake voters, voter ID card and voting identification, and the Election Commission is being strengthened



But this visa policy of the United States will go against those who carry out terrorist activities and want to disrupt the elections. For the time being, I think that this policy is announced against those who use terrorist activities and communal violence to obstruct the elections and intimidate them.



The writer is a Bangladeshi columnist, commentator on international affairs specially South Asian affairs



