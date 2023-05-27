Bangladesh climbs 12 notches in WB Logistics Performance Index







The news came at a timely stretch while the government of Bangladesh has declared Industrial Policy on September 25, 2022. Logistics has been included for the first time as one of the export diversification sectors and it has also been considered a thrust sector as well as includes 21 logistics sub-sectors announced by the Ministry of Industries.



Evolution of logistics in Bangladesh: Modern commercial logistics industry took form in 1960. The definition of logistics read, 'the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the efficient, effective flow and storage of goods, services, and related information from point of origin to point of consumption for the purpose of conforming to customer requirements.' The sector was established in Bangladesh in 1991- 1992 and has been expanding in tandem with the country's exports and imports for many years.Although, in the initial days rules and regulations were absent from the sector; in current climate, joint venture established by foreign and local business along with apposite government policies have laid the groundwork for the further development of domestic logistical knowledge. In the last few decades, logistics industry has experienced an impressive and massive growth. Currently, 1,600 local and 20 to 30 international logistics and freight forwarding firms are supporting Bangladesh's export and import operations, with an annual revenue of USD 1.5 billion to USD 2 billion. Also, the sector has created 40,000 direct jobs over the previous three decades.

Potential of logistics as a thrust sector: As Bangladesh prepares to graduate from LDC, the country has been on the run to look for opportunities to expand trade. As per the report of American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AMCHAM),Bangladesh's logistics business will exceed $90 billion by 2025. Efficient logistics alone might increase Bangladesh's exports by 20%. Bangladesh's geostrategic locations serves as a gateways to India, Nepal, Bhutan, and other East Asian countries. By improving logistics networks the country can become an economic powerhouse. The country has set the target to export $100 billion in RMG sector by 2030. The industrial Policy hence comes in a well-timedjuncture subsequently echoing the need for investment in logistics sector.



Challenges and the way forward: Despite significant improvements over the last decade, the sector is not unmet with challenges. According to NavidulHuq, director of the BGMEA, "When it comes to logistics, there are two main things, cost and efficiency," adding that Bangladesh has greater logistics costs, which is also very time-consuming and inefficient.In addition, nine ministries and 21 departments oversee the logistics industry in the country, which complicates its operation. In addition tobureaucratic red tape,outdated customs procedure toppled with inadequate workforce creates long lags in loading and unloading. To address these issues, modern legal framework and infrastructural connectivity needs to be improved.



The government has taken several infrastructural programs and mega projects under it's wings to improve connectivity. The Padma Multipurpose Bridge which connects two major ports- Mongla and Payra Sea Ports to the inland is estimated to boost the country's GDP by 1.23%. Furthermore,MatarbariDeep Sea Portwill serve about 3 billion people of the region, including Bangladesh. The port will contribute 2%-3% of the country's GDP, once fully operational.



Logistics under the umbrella of greater regional connectivity programs such asComprehensive Integrated Multimodal Economic Corridor Network including Bangladesh, China, India, Myanmar Economic Corridor or connectivity programsunder the auspices of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, South Asia Sub-Regional Cooperation - has gained geopolitical importance. According to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest report on the Asia-Pacific region, Bangladesh is set to overtake China and India in terms of GDP growth rate in 2024.As far the developments suggest, logistic industry will be responsible for one of the noticeable pies of the GDP.



In coming days, logistics and infrastructural connectivity will bear significant impact on economic and political precincts of Bangladesh. However, it takes time for any industry to strongly stand out. Till then, Bangladesh logistic industry must be supported for a more connected and developed region.



The writer is a student of Department of International Relations at University of Dhaka



