

PM’s trilateral visit promising for mutual understanding



The objective of Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom was to increase the relationship of mutual comprehension between Bangladesh and these three nations. Such visits are crucial for nurturing bilateral ties, expanding trade relations, as well as encouraging cultural exchanges. Let's look at the significance and prospective result of Prime Minister's visit to these three countries.

According to economists and diplomats, the trip of the Honorable Prime Minister holds significant meaning for the whole nation. The visit of the HPM, which seeks to accomplish Bangladesh's vision of transitioning from a least developed country to a middle-income country by 2030-31 and a developed country by 2041 for establishing a 'Smart Bangladesh', is expected to have noteworthy and favorable ramifications.



She highlighted the successful transition from the previous "Comprehensive Partnership" to the new "Strategic Partnership" between Bangladesh and Japan.



In an effort to strengthen bilateral ties and expand the scope of mutual collaboration, Japan and Bangladesh have signed one agreement and seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs). The agreement and MOUs focus on agriculture, customs, defense, information and communication technology (ICT) and cyber security, economic growth, intellectual property, ship recycling, and metro rail.



Japan has served as not only the largest development partner of Bangladesh from its inception (Japan gave recognition to Bangladesh on 10th February 1972), but also as one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment in this country, so the visit is expected to inject fresh energy into Bangladeshi economy.



After four-day trip, PM went to attend the invitation of the David Malpass, the outgoing president of World Bank Group and had a for seven-day tour in Washington on April 28. On May 1st, she went to the World Bank Group headquarters for an occasion honoring Bangladesh's 50 years of cooperation with the World Bank Group. At that meeting, Bangladesh was highlighted as an example of achievement in economic growth thanks in substantial part to the World Bank's efforts over the previous fifty years. On that day, Bangladesh signed five loan deals totaling $2.25 billion, including a budget assistance of $500 million.



After the event, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, praised Bangladesh's extraordinary progress, emphasized the significance of having outstanding leadership like the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in order to continue on its road to prosperity despite the many challenges that may lie ahead. The IMF chief said, "Bangladesh is a role model in the world. It has made unprecedented advancement in various sectors under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina."



PM Sheikh Hasina arrived in London for a five-day trip after wrapping up a six-day trip to the United States. She represented Bangladesh on the coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom on May 6 at Buckingham Palace.



There she met with her counterpart Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of United Kingdom during her visit to London at the Marlborough House of the Commonwealth Secretariat on London's Pall Mall. Rishi Sunak has lauded highly of Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, calling her a "role model" and an inspiration to him.



PM's first bilateral meeting with her UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, is indicative of the burgeoning close relationship between UK and Bangladesh. The discussion between the two Prime Ministers covered a wide range of topics, both bilateral and regional, including the plight of the Rohingya people, who have been driven from Myanmar and are now seeking sanctuary in neighboring Bangladesh. Rishi Sunak pointed out the enormous weight that Bangladesh is bearing, and emphasized that Britain recognizes this as a serious issue.

Before her 15 days tripartite trip Bangladesh government unveiled a 15-point Indo-Pacific Outlook, which was taken as a sign that Dhaka is ready to work with the other two countries to support a rule-based international order guaranteeing the sovereignty, national interest, security and non-partisan of countries in the Indo-Pacific region. This sends a strong message to the world's major powers and the regional powers that Bangladesh values the 'friendship towards all malice towards none' spirit of its foreign policy, as outlined by the Father of the Nations, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to diplomatic experts, Sheikh Hasina's tripartite visit is considered a diplomatic triumph for Bangladesh. Bangladesh's diplomatic achievements, political stability, developmental advancements, economic developments, and opportunity for investment have positioned the country in an advantageous position for the world at large.



The trilateral visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is deemed noteworthy by political intellectuals in the country, given the prevailing time and circumstances. The recent trade and investment agreement with Japan, the loan agreement with the World Bank, and Rishi Sunak's appreciation of Bangladesh's development have contributed to the country's success in the diplomatic sphere.



Despite the absence of any official bilateral meetings with the United States, Bangladesh's image in the international community has been enhanced by its bilateral talks with the World Bank and the IMF. Bangladesh has demonstrated its resilience and steadfastness by not succumbing to external pressures. The recent expression of interest by the World Bank to provide financing for new projects in Bangladesh, following its withdrawal from financing the Padma Bridge, is indicative of the country's diplomatic advancements and the realization of favorable perceptions.



In conclusion, the trilateral visit of Sheikh Hasina to Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom in 2023 was intended to strengthen mutual understanding by means of the reinforcement of diplomatic relations, an assessment of economic prospects, and the promotion of cultural interactions. These kinds of visits are of paramount importance in the advancement of peaceful relations, economic growth, and joint efforts between nations, thereby facilitating increased collaboration across various domains of mutual interest.



The writer is a PhD Student of Politics & International Relations at the University of Glasgow

On April 25, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina commenced her formal visit to Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. After 15 days trip she returned home on May 9. Her initial visit to Tokyo was extended as a result of an invitation extended by the Prime Minister of Japan, Fomiyo Kishida. Subsequently, she traveled to the United States upon receiving an invitation from the World Bank. There she took part in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the friendship between Bangladesh and the World Bank. From the USA, she moved to London for participate the coronation of the King Charles III in London.According to economists and diplomats, the trip of the Honorable Prime Minister holds significant meaning for the whole nation. The visit of the HPM, which seeks to accomplish Bangladesh's vision of transitioning from a least developed country to a middle-income country by 2030-31 and a developed country by 2041 for establishing a 'Smart Bangladesh', is expected to have noteworthy and favorable ramifications.On April 26, Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh, paid a courtesy visit to Emperor Naruhito of Japan, where she was honored with a guard of honor.She highlighted the successful transition from the previous "Comprehensive Partnership" to the new "Strategic Partnership" between Bangladesh and Japan.In an effort to strengthen bilateral ties and expand the scope of mutual collaboration, Japan and Bangladesh have signed one agreement and seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs). The agreement and MOUs focus on agriculture, customs, defense, information and communication technology (ICT) and cyber security, economic growth, intellectual property, ship recycling, and metro rail.Japan has served as not only the largest development partner of Bangladesh from its inception (Japan gave recognition to Bangladesh on 10th February 1972), but also as one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment in this country, so the visit is expected to inject fresh energy into Bangladeshi economy.After four-day trip, PM went to attend the invitation of the David Malpass, the outgoing president of World Bank Group and had a for seven-day tour in Washington on April 28. On May 1st, she went to the World Bank Group headquarters for an occasion honoring Bangladesh's 50 years of cooperation with the World Bank Group. At that meeting, Bangladesh was highlighted as an example of achievement in economic growth thanks in substantial part to the World Bank's efforts over the previous fifty years. On that day, Bangladesh signed five loan deals totaling $2.25 billion, including a budget assistance of $500 million.After the event, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, praised Bangladesh's extraordinary progress, emphasized the significance of having outstanding leadership like the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in order to continue on its road to prosperity despite the many challenges that may lie ahead. The IMF chief said, "Bangladesh is a role model in the world. It has made unprecedented advancement in various sectors under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina."PM Sheikh Hasina arrived in London for a five-day trip after wrapping up a six-day trip to the United States. She represented Bangladesh on the coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom on May 6 at Buckingham Palace.There she met with her counterpart Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of United Kingdom during her visit to London at the Marlborough House of the Commonwealth Secretariat on London's Pall Mall. Rishi Sunak has lauded highly of Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, calling her a "role model" and an inspiration to him.According to diplomatic experts, Sheikh Hasina's tripartite visit is considered a diplomatic triumph for Bangladesh. Bangladesh's diplomatic achievements, political stability, developmental advancements, economic developments, and opportunity for investment have positioned the country in an advantageous position for the world at large.The trilateral visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is deemed noteworthy by political intellectuals in the country, given the prevailing time and circumstances. The recent trade and investment agreement with Japan, the loan agreement with the World Bank, and Rishi Sunak's appreciation of Bangladesh's development have contributed to the country's success in the diplomatic sphere.Despite the absence of any official bilateral meetings with the United States, Bangladesh's image in the international community has been enhanced by its bilateral talks with the World Bank and the IMF. Bangladesh has demonstrated its resilience and steadfastness by not succumbing to external pressures. The recent expression of interest by the World Bank to provide financing for new projects in Bangladesh, following its withdrawal from financing the Padma Bridge, is indicative of the country's diplomatic advancements and the realization of favorable perceptions.In conclusion, the trilateral visit of Sheikh Hasina to Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom in 2023 was intended to strengthen mutual understanding by means of the reinforcement of diplomatic relations, an assessment of economic prospects, and the promotion of cultural interactions. These kinds of visits are of paramount importance in the advancement of peaceful relations, economic growth, and joint efforts between nations, thereby facilitating increased collaboration across various domains of mutual interest.The writer is a PhD Student of Politics & International Relations at the University of Glasgow