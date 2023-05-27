Video
Haribhanga to appear in marker in June with Tk 250cr sale target

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Laboni  Yeasmin

RANGPUR, May 26: Seeing bumper yielding of Haribhan mango this year too, growers in the district are expecting a sale of Tk 250 crore.
This mango has an increasing demand at home and abroad. Growers and traders are trying to cope with it. It will start appearing in market in the last week of June.  
A visit found terraces of Haribhanga mango trees along in Padaganj area under Khoragachh Union of Mithapukur Upazila. Such picture was also seen in other villages including Akhirhat, and Matherhat of Mithapukur, Gopalpur, Nagerhat, and Sardarpara  of Badarganj Upazila, and Kantabari and Palichhara of Saddapushkarani Union under Rangpur Sadar Upazila.
 
Over the last few years, Haribhanga yielded bumper. This season growers and traders are worried about market price of Haribhanga. Also they are concerning about communication system of Padaganj Haat of Shyampur. If mango marketing and transportation facilities are not uninterrupted, there is a risk of loss, growers and traders said.

A mango farmer of Tekani Village at Khoragach Union Shahjahan Mia said, "The yield of mango has been good this time. This year, I hope to be able to sell more mangoes than last year. After selling mango, I will refund my loan."

 Another grower of Akhirahat area Nazrul Islam of said, "Now we cultivate paddy for eating. But we see face of profit by farming mango."

Unemployment has also decreased in Rangpur with commercial farming of Haribhanga in different upazilas.

Young entrepreneur Mehdi Hasan Palash said, "Firstly I started mango cultivation experimentally. Since becoming profitable, I am now cultivating and trading Haribhanga commercially.  I am also trying to create employment for others."

Abdus Salam Sarkar, promoter of Haribhanga demanded cold storage facilities, modern mango cultivation method, research centre, and declaring Handibhanga as a GI product.

Some growers said, if the weather is good, it will be possible to export different varieties of mangoes including Haribhanga after meeting the local demand.

Other varieties, such as Fazli, Echahak, Chaibuddin, Sada Langra, Kala Langra, Calcutta Langra, Mishribhoga, Gopalbhoga, Amrapali, and Sadaruchi are being cultivated in Rangpour.  One Haribhanga mango grows up to 200-450 grams.

Obaidur Rahman, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Rangpur, said,  the cultivation of Haribhanga mango is increasing for requiring less labour and investment. Necessary supports are being given to growers and traders, he added.

According to DAE, Haribhanga mango was cultivated on 1 thousand 865 hectares (ha) of land in the last year. This year the land-size has increased to 1 thousand 905 ha. This mango arrives in the market after all mangoes by the last week of June. Gaurmukhi and BAR-4 also start ripening lately. But these mangoes don't sell commercially.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Chitralekha Nazneen said, monitoring will be conducted so that there is no difficulty in marketing Haribhanga  mangoes; security measures will be taken by law and order forces so that traders do not face any harassment especially in transporting.


