Seven people found dead in six districts





NARAIL: The body of missing schoolboy was recovered two days after he went missing in the Madhumati River in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rajib Bhuiyan, 14, son of Julhas Bhuiya, a resident of Dhanair Village under Joypur Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Morchipasha Secondary School in the area.

It was learnt that locals spotted the body of Rajib floating in the Madhumati River in Charazampur area under Tagarbanda Union of the upazila early in the morning and informed his family members.

Later on, the family members recovered the body from the river.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man from the side of a road in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth lying on the side of the Hatikumrul-Banpara highway at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Badrul Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

MUNSHIGANJ: The body of an elderly man has been recovered from an abandoned paddy field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Sirajul Islam Seru Kha, 60, was a resident of Sarderpara area in the upazila.

According to police sources, locals saw the body was lying in an abandoned paddy field near the Dhaleshwari River in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Munshiganj Sadar PS OC Tariquzzaman Tarique confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known upon receiving the autopsy report.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of an elderly man, who went missing on May 16, from a field in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sadek Shikder, 71, hailed from Chokratola Village under Daudkandi Upazila of Cumilla District. He used to live in his daughter's house in Bari Majlis Village under Mograpara Union of Sonargaon Upazila in the district.

According to the deceased's relatives, Sadek went out of the house for a morning walk on May 16, but did not return home. After searching for him in the possible areas, his son-in-law filed a general diary with Sonargaon PS on May 17.

Sonargaon PS Inspector Mohammad Ahsanullah said police recovered the body of an elderly man from the field on Wednesday afternoon and informed the deceased's family members.

Later on, they identified the body as Sadek Shikder, who was missing for the last eight days.

The body was, later, sent to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the official added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a man from the side of a road in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body lying on the side of a road in Shashae area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Khantihata Highway PS OC Akul Chandra Biswas confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

SUNAMGANJ: Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in Chhatak and Jagannathpur upazilas of the district in four days.

Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Surma River in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ekhlas Mia, 40, son of late Bashar Uddin, a resident of Dakshin Ganeshpur Village under Islampur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Rozia Begum said Ekhlas Mia was called out of the house by one Milon Mia, son of Khalil Mia of the village, and his cohorts on Monday evening. He had been missing since then.

His wife lodged a general diary with Chhatak PS on Tuesday in this connection.

Later on, locals spotted his body floating in the Surma River in Andharigaon area of the upazila on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

It was known that Ekhlas Mia was a smuggler and a number of cases were pending against him with the local PS.

However, the law enforcers have detained Milon Mia in this regard.

Chhatak PS OC Khan Mohammad Mainul Zakir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of an elderly man from a paddy field in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Monir Mia, 70, son of late Montaz Uddin, a resident of Khashila Village under Kolkolia Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Monir Mia went out of the house in the morning to cut paddy. As he did not return home till evening, the family members started searching for him. At one stage of the search, they saw his body lying at the paddy field in the area at around 8 pm and informed police.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that Monir Mia might have died of heart failure.

Sub-Inspector of Jagannathpur PS Zia Uddin confirmed the incident.



