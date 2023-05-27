Two ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Laxmipur





PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Siddika Sheela, 14, daughter of Abu Bakar Siddique, a resident of Puratanbazar area under Parbatipur Municipality. She was a seventh grader at a local high school.

Police sources said the girl hanged herself from a branch of a tree in the house at around 9 am.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Sub-Inspector of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abu Jobair confirmed the incident.

LAXMIPUR: A young woman reportedly committed suicide in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Rina Akter, 22, was the daughter of Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Dakshin Daspara Village under Lamchar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rina committed suicide by hanging herself in her house over an affair with a boy named Hasan, a resident of Sadar Upazila.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Family members said the girl wrote a note to her parents and family blaming her boyfriend Hasan and his family before committing suicide.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramganj PS Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

