Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Laxmipur

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondents

A schoolgirl and a young woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Laxmipur, on Thursday and Friday.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ayesha Siddika Sheela, 14, daughter of Abu Bakar Siddique, a resident of Puratanbazar area under Parbatipur Municipality. She was a seventh grader at a local high school.
Police sources said the girl hanged herself from a branch of a tree in the house at around 9 am.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.
Sub-Inspector of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abu Jobair confirmed the incident.
LAXMIPUR: A young woman reportedly committed suicide in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Rina Akter, 22, was the daughter of Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Dakshin Daspara Village under Lamchar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Rina committed suicide by hanging herself in her house over an affair with a boy named Hasan, a resident of Sadar Upazila.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Family members said the girl wrote a note to her parents and family blaming her boyfriend Hasan and his family before committing suicide.
Officer-in-Charge of Ramganj PS Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haribhanga to appear in marker in June with Tk 250cr sale target
Seven people found dead in six districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Laxmipur
875 fishers get rice in Pirojpur
Four unnatural deaths in three districts
Skilled youths to make Smart BD: Palak
45 nabbed with drugs in 13 districts
TTC creates skilled manpower in Meherpur


Latest News
Chandpur to get 300-ft modern naval port in World Bank-backed project
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Four motorcycle theft gang members held in Faridpur
US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Two held with 53 kgs hemp in Faridpur
Youth held with yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Democracy wins in Gazipur: Quader
Most Read News
Those who commit abuses in four areas won't get US visas: Donald Lu
Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with army
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash
UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Prof Shahidullah made UGC chairman again
US to impose new visa ban on Bangladeshis undermining democratic elections
Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh
Azmat Ullah concedes his defeat
Another JCD leader dies in Narsingdi factional clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft