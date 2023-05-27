Video
Home Countryside

875 fishers get rice in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, May 26: A total of 875 listed fishers got rice in the district on Monday and Tuesday.
 These fishers of Boro-Machua Union of Mathbaria Upazila have got  food assistance as humanitarian aid from Prime Minister Office. Each fisher has got 80-kilogram rice.  
Fishers in the district have fallen into workless as 65-day fishing ban is going on to facilitate Hilsa breeding.
The rice distribution function began  on Monday on the union premises with its chairman Md Nasir Uddin Hawlader in the chair.
Among others, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mathbaria Police Station Md Kamruzzman Talukder, Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Waliur Rahman, and union members were present at the function.
Speakers said, the 65-day ban on Hilsa catching, marketing, and transporting is going on. If the ban is violated, there is the highest two-year jail or a fine of Tk 5,000.
On the first day, 465 fishers got the rice while 410 ones on the second day. The food assistance will continue in the upazila and the district.


