Four unnatural deaths in three districts





MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: A man has died after falling from a tree in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Abdullah, 30, was the son of late Korom Ali, a resident of Noanagar Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Abdullah went to visit his sister's house in Baghob Village under Chalakchar Union on Wednesday. However, Abdullah climbed on a jackfruit tree at Baghob in the afternoon. At that time, he fell down from the tree accidentally, which left him critically injured.

Injured Abdullah was rescued and taken to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A housewife was killed after being bitten by a snake in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jharna Singha, 27, wife of Babul Singha, a resident of Hiramati Village under Madhabpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Jharna Singha was working near the cowshed of their house in the afternoon. At that time, a poisonous snake bit her left hand.

The family members rescued her and rushed to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital. After being taken to the hospital, doctors injected snakebite antivenom into her body, but she could not be saved.

Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital Residential Medical Officer Faisal Zaman said, "We gave an injection of snakebite in her body. But it was not possible to save her due to the poison spreading all over her body before that."

SYLHET: Two construction workers have died when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Dakshin Surma Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Ruhel Ahmed, 25, of Hazrai Village in Kamal Bazar area, and Nurul Islam, 21, of Madhyapara Village of the same area.

Abul Hossain, inspector (Investigation) of Dakshin Surma Police Station, said the incident took place in Betuarmukh area of Kamal Bazar in Dakshin Surma Upazila on Monday afternoon when the roof collapsed while they were working in an under-construction building owned by one Abul Mia in Betuarmukh area.

The two workers died on the spot, he said, adding that the bodies were recovered and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the official added.



