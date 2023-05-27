Video
Home Countryside

Skilled youths to make Smart BD: Palak

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

NATORE, May 26: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) M Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Wednesday said, young people of the country will be able to make the country as Smart Bangladesh by using their best energies under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The minister came up with this remark while opening Business Process Out Sourcing (BPO) Summit Bangladesh-2023 for Rajshahi Division at a function held in the Singra Upazila Parishad auditorium in Natore.
He advised youths for gaining skills through learning about technological advance in computing and telecommunications.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman had wanted to make the country Sonar Bangla by utilising merits of people and  fertile lands of the country, he added.
He further said, Bangabandhu is no more but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to that direction restlessly, adding she has already taken many steps in this regard to make people skilled and active.
An education source about information technology has already been done compulsory for the students of Class VI to X in order to make Digital Bangladesh, the minister said again. For this, Sheikh Russel laboratories have been set up in country's 13 thousand educational institutions.  
Besides, he added, high-tech-park, Sheikh Kamal IT training and incubation centres have also been set up in many places outside the capital city, and women promoters are being produced. About 50 lakh learners of 2,200 colleges under National University are being given lessons on ICT to make them fit for works.
A total of five crore learners will be brought under the ICT programme by turn to make them active in making a good livelihood. Bangladesh will be able to reach the target of Smart Bangladesh by the year 2041 through using abilities of young people, he maintained.
Abu Naser Bhuiyan, deputy commissioner, presided over the BPO inaugural function.    
Among others, Md Saifur Rahaman, superintendent of police, and Najneen Nahar, president of Bangladesh ICT Journalists Forum spoke at the function.


