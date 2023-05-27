45 nabbed with drugs in 13 districts







CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 1.26 kg of heroin from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday night.



The arrested man is Ziakur, 50, a resident of Shibganj Upazila in the district.

According to a press release of RAB-5 Chapainawabganj Camp, on information, a team of the elite force led by RAB-5 Deputy Company Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aminul Islam conducted a drive in Langra Mor area of Charbagdanga Union in Sadar Upazila at around 7:30 pm on Thursday, and arrested Ziakur along with 1.26 kg of heroin.



A case has been filed with Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.



CHANDPUR: Six people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Hajiganj and Faridganj upazilas of the district in three days.



Police arrested a man along with 20kg of hemp from a van in Hajiganj Upazila on Thursday afternoon.



The arrestee is Md Monir Hosen Sagar, 23, son of Md Abdul Haq of Chandina PS area in Cumilla District.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hajiganj PS Mohammad Jubair Sayed said acting on a tip-off a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohammad Abdul Aziz conducted a drive in Signboard area of Enayetpur village of the upazila in the afternoon and stopped a Hajiganj-bound van from Cumilla.



They searched the van and found the hemp concealed under the van.



Later on, police arrested the van-puller, the OC added.



Meanwhile, police arrested five alleged drug peddlers along with 1,520 yaba tablets from Faridganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.



The arrested are Anwar Hossain Sumon, 36, a resident of the upazila; and Rakibul Hossain Prakash alias Rakib, 35, Md Harun-Ur-Rashid, 36, Shyamol Dewan, 35, and Rahim Dewan, 24, hail from Raipur Upazila of Lakshmipur District.



Faridganj PS OC Md Abdul Mannan said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Aliganj Bazaar area of the upazila in the evening, and arrested the persons along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



RAJSHAHI: Two persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in three days.



Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,500 yaba tablets from Nawdapara Crossing area in the city on Wednesday afternoon.



The arrestee is Aslam Ali, 52, son of late Hassan Ali, resident of Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.



Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Shah Makhdum PS conducted a drive in Nawdapara Crossing area at around 2:10 pm and arrested the man 1,500 yaba tablets.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Alam said a case was filed against the man under the Narcotics Control Act with Shah Makhdum PS.



Meanwhile, members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 312 bottles of phensedyl from Charghat Upazila in the district on Monday night.



The arrested man is Shakibul Hasan Ashique, 25, a resident of Char Mukhterpur Village under the upazila.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village at night, and arrested the man red-handed along with the drugs, the press release said.



During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed his involvement with drug smuggling.



A case was filed with Charghat PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.



CHATTOGRAM: Eight people were arrested along with drugs in Lohagara and Patiya upazilas of the district recently.



Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested seven gang members of drug peddling along with 72 kilograms of hemp from Lohagara Upazila on Tuesday morning.



According to RAB-7 officials, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force stopped two Chattogram-bound pickup vans and arrested Indian citizen Rakesh Shill alias Hossain along with his six cohorts with the hemp at around 4:30 am.

Later on, they were handed over to Lohagara PS.



A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act.



On the other hand, a young man was arrested in a drive conducted by police along with 15,000 yaba tablets from Patiya Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.



The arrested is Saju Islam, 25, hails from East Mollar-teck Sardarpara area of Dhakshinkhan in Dhaka.



Patiya PS OC Priton Sarker said acting on a tip off, a team of police led by SI Mofazzal Hossain set up a check-post on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway and arrested the man red-handed along with the drugs.



A case was filed in this regard with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



MUNSHIGANJ: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man and his wife along with 200 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.



The arrested are: Monir Hossain Montu, 50, and his wife Selina Begum, 35, residents of Joginghat area under Munshiganj Municipality.



Munshiganj DNC Inspector Md Saiful Islam said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in the municipality area and arrested the couple along with the drugs. A case was filed with Munshiganj Sadar PS against the duo, the official added.



PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with three kilograms of hemp from Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The arrested are: Al Amin, 34, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Patharghata Municipality, and Saniya, 22, from Mirpur area in Dhaka.



BCG Dakshin Zone Media Officer KM Shafiul Kinjal said in a press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Taltola area under Ward No. 6 and arrested the duo along with the drugs. A case was filed with Patharghata PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act and they were handed over to the PS later, the official added.



NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested eight transgender people along with 35,000 yaba tablets from Bandar Upazila in the district on Sunday night.



RAB-11 CPC-1 Narayanganj Camp Company Commander Deputy Director AKM Munirul Alam confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday.



The arrested are: Rafique alias Lalita, 40, Robi Alam alias Beauty, 40, Ekram alias Porimoni, 22, Robi Alam alias Priya, 24, Md Al Amin alias Nishi, 35, Rayhan alias Akhi, 20, Saber alias Bijli, 22 and Faruque alias Riya Moni, 25. All are residents of Cox's Bazar District.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Madanpur Rafi Filling Station area of the upazila at around 9:05 pm and arrested them red-handed along with the drugs.



During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed that they were smuggling the drugs in several districts across the country including Dhaka and Narayanganj.



The market value of the seized drugs is about Tk 1 crore 5 lakh.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bandar PS in this regard.



PATUAKHALI: Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested two people along with 5,350 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested are: Ms Shahin, 28, Rifat Ullah, 19, both hail from Eidgaon Upazila of Cox's Bazar District.



Assistant Director (AD) of Patuakhali DNC Md Enayet Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive in Kismat Moukaran area under Ward No. 2 of Laukathi Union of the upazila, and arrested the duo along with the drugs while two others managed to flee the area.



Later on, they were handed over to the PS concerned, the DNC AD added.



Patuakhali Sadar PS OC Md Moniruzzaman said a case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act.



ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Ulipur Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Habibur Rahman and Mohosin Mia, residents of Gendar Alga Village under the upazila; and Ripon Mia hails from Kajaikata Village of Rowmari Upazila in the district.



Ulipur PS OC Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area and arrested the trio along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



COX'S BAZAR: An Armed Police Battalion (APBn) official and his wife have been arrested along with 20,000 yaba tablets from a bus counter in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Rezaul Karim, 47, and his wife Molina Pasha, 43, hail from Sirajganj District. Rezaul Karim claimed that he is in-charge of Teknaf Alikhali Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar.



A team of the DNC detained them from Green Line Paribahan counter in Kolatoli Dolphin intersection along with the yaba tablets.



Teknaf DNC SI Tuntu Moni Chakma said, "Rezaul went to Cox's Bazar with his wife for a tour. When they return, they kept the yaba tablets for smuggling to Dhaka. Getting the information, one of our team raided the counter and seized 20,000 yaba tablets after searching the couple's luggage. They also detained the couple at that time."



Rezaul claimed himself as an SI of 16 APBn.



However, a case was filed in this regard, Tuntu Moni added.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police, in two separate, drives arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with four kilograms of hemp and 400 yaba tablets from Lalmohan Upazila in the district recently.



Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahabubur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Daori Bazaar area recently, and arrested Md Nokib Hossain Rony, 30, along with 400 yaba tablets.



Besides, an another team of police, in a drive, arrested Md Jantu, 42, Md Ripon, 22, and Md Shakil, 19, along with four kilograms of hemp from College Gate area under Ward No. 6 of the upazila, said the OC.



Two separate cases were filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act in these connections, the OC added.



GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Police arrested an alleged drug trader with yaba tablets from Goalanda Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested person is Md Syed Molla 30, son of late Kashem Mia, a resident of Shaker Fakir Village of the upazila.



Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumdar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area and arrested the man from the house of Ayub Ali member along with the 55 yaba tablets. A case was filed with the PS against the arrestee under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



SUNAMGANJ: Police, in separate, drives arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with a total of 26 kilograms of hemp from Jamalganj and Shantiganj upazilas of the district recently.



Jamalganj PS OC Meer Md Abdun Naser said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted raided a Bhairab-bound launch in Sachna Bazaar Launch Ghat area of the upazila, and arrested two drug peddlers along with 20 kilograms of hemp.



The arrested are Md Gias Uddin, 40, and Joigan Begum, 60. Both of them are residents of Pagachang Maddhyapara area under Sadar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.



Meanwhile, Shantiganj PS OC Md Khaled Chowdhury said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Mohon Roy and Assistant SI Dibas Chandra Das conducted a drive in Shantiganj Bazaar and arrested two men along with six kilograms of hemp.

The arrested men are Shahinur, 22, and Kabir Hossain, 30, residents of Jamalganj Upazila.



During primary investigation, the arrested confessed that they used to collect and supply the drugs in several districts across the country.



Separate cases were filed with the PSs concerned against the arrested persons under the Narcotics Control Act in these connections. A total of 45 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 13 districts- Chapainawabganj, Chandpur, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Munshiganj, Barguna, Narayanganj, Patuakhali, Kurigram, Cox's Bazar, Bhola, Rajbari and Sunamganj, in recent times.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 1.26 kg of heroin from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday night.The arrested man is Ziakur, 50, a resident of Shibganj Upazila in the district.According to a press release of RAB-5 Chapainawabganj Camp, on information, a team of the elite force led by RAB-5 Deputy Company Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aminul Islam conducted a drive in Langra Mor area of Charbagdanga Union in Sadar Upazila at around 7:30 pm on Thursday, and arrested Ziakur along with 1.26 kg of heroin.A case has been filed with Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.CHANDPUR: Six people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Hajiganj and Faridganj upazilas of the district in three days.Police arrested a man along with 20kg of hemp from a van in Hajiganj Upazila on Thursday afternoon.The arrestee is Md Monir Hosen Sagar, 23, son of Md Abdul Haq of Chandina PS area in Cumilla District.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hajiganj PS Mohammad Jubair Sayed said acting on a tip-off a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohammad Abdul Aziz conducted a drive in Signboard area of Enayetpur village of the upazila in the afternoon and stopped a Hajiganj-bound van from Cumilla.They searched the van and found the hemp concealed under the van.Later on, police arrested the van-puller, the OC added.Meanwhile, police arrested five alleged drug peddlers along with 1,520 yaba tablets from Faridganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.The arrested are Anwar Hossain Sumon, 36, a resident of the upazila; and Rakibul Hossain Prakash alias Rakib, 35, Md Harun-Ur-Rashid, 36, Shyamol Dewan, 35, and Rahim Dewan, 24, hail from Raipur Upazila of Lakshmipur District.Faridganj PS OC Md Abdul Mannan said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Aliganj Bazaar area of the upazila in the evening, and arrested the persons along with the drugs.A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.RAJSHAHI: Two persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in three days.Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,500 yaba tablets from Nawdapara Crossing area in the city on Wednesday afternoon.The arrestee is Aslam Ali, 52, son of late Hassan Ali, resident of Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Shah Makhdum PS conducted a drive in Nawdapara Crossing area at around 2:10 pm and arrested the man 1,500 yaba tablets.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Alam said a case was filed against the man under the Narcotics Control Act with Shah Makhdum PS.Meanwhile, members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 312 bottles of phensedyl from Charghat Upazila in the district on Monday night.The arrested man is Shakibul Hasan Ashique, 25, a resident of Char Mukhterpur Village under the upazila.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village at night, and arrested the man red-handed along with the drugs, the press release said.During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed his involvement with drug smuggling.A case was filed with Charghat PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.CHATTOGRAM: Eight people were arrested along with drugs in Lohagara and Patiya upazilas of the district recently.Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested seven gang members of drug peddling along with 72 kilograms of hemp from Lohagara Upazila on Tuesday morning.According to RAB-7 officials, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force stopped two Chattogram-bound pickup vans and arrested Indian citizen Rakesh Shill alias Hossain along with his six cohorts with the hemp at around 4:30 am.Later on, they were handed over to Lohagara PS.A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act.On the other hand, a young man was arrested in a drive conducted by police along with 15,000 yaba tablets from Patiya Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.The arrested is Saju Islam, 25, hails from East Mollar-teck Sardarpara area of Dhakshinkhan in Dhaka.Patiya PS OC Priton Sarker said acting on a tip off, a team of police led by SI Mofazzal Hossain set up a check-post on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway and arrested the man red-handed along with the drugs.A case was filed in this regard with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.MUNSHIGANJ: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man and his wife along with 200 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.The arrested are: Monir Hossain Montu, 50, and his wife Selina Begum, 35, residents of Joginghat area under Munshiganj Municipality.Munshiganj DNC Inspector Md Saiful Islam said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in the municipality area and arrested the couple along with the drugs. A case was filed with Munshiganj Sadar PS against the duo, the official added.PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with three kilograms of hemp from Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The arrested are: Al Amin, 34, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Patharghata Municipality, and Saniya, 22, from Mirpur area in Dhaka.BCG Dakshin Zone Media Officer KM Shafiul Kinjal said in a press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Taltola area under Ward No. 6 and arrested the duo along with the drugs. A case was filed with Patharghata PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act and they were handed over to the PS later, the official added.NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested eight transgender people along with 35,000 yaba tablets from Bandar Upazila in the district on Sunday night.RAB-11 CPC-1 Narayanganj Camp Company Commander Deputy Director AKM Munirul Alam confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday.The arrested are: Rafique alias Lalita, 40, Robi Alam alias Beauty, 40, Ekram alias Porimoni, 22, Robi Alam alias Priya, 24, Md Al Amin alias Nishi, 35, Rayhan alias Akhi, 20, Saber alias Bijli, 22 and Faruque alias Riya Moni, 25. All are residents of Cox's Bazar District.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Madanpur Rafi Filling Station area of the upazila at around 9:05 pm and arrested them red-handed along with the drugs.During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed that they were smuggling the drugs in several districts across the country including Dhaka and Narayanganj.The market value of the seized drugs is about Tk 1 crore 5 lakh.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bandar PS in this regard.PATUAKHALI: Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested two people along with 5,350 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.The arrested are: Ms Shahin, 28, Rifat Ullah, 19, both hail from Eidgaon Upazila of Cox's Bazar District.Assistant Director (AD) of Patuakhali DNC Md Enayet Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive in Kismat Moukaran area under Ward No. 2 of Laukathi Union of the upazila, and arrested the duo along with the drugs while two others managed to flee the area.Later on, they were handed over to the PS concerned, the DNC AD added.Patuakhali Sadar PS OC Md Moniruzzaman said a case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act.ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Ulipur Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Habibur Rahman and Mohosin Mia, residents of Gendar Alga Village under the upazila; and Ripon Mia hails from Kajaikata Village of Rowmari Upazila in the district.Ulipur PS OC Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area and arrested the trio along with the drugs.A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.COX'S BAZAR: An Armed Police Battalion (APBn) official and his wife have been arrested along with 20,000 yaba tablets from a bus counter in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Rezaul Karim, 47, and his wife Molina Pasha, 43, hail from Sirajganj District. Rezaul Karim claimed that he is in-charge of Teknaf Alikhali Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar.A team of the DNC detained them from Green Line Paribahan counter in Kolatoli Dolphin intersection along with the yaba tablets.Teknaf DNC SI Tuntu Moni Chakma said, "Rezaul went to Cox's Bazar with his wife for a tour. When they return, they kept the yaba tablets for smuggling to Dhaka. Getting the information, one of our team raided the counter and seized 20,000 yaba tablets after searching the couple's luggage. They also detained the couple at that time."Rezaul claimed himself as an SI of 16 APBn.However, a case was filed in this regard, Tuntu Moni added.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police, in two separate, drives arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with four kilograms of hemp and 400 yaba tablets from Lalmohan Upazila in the district recently.Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahabubur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Daori Bazaar area recently, and arrested Md Nokib Hossain Rony, 30, along with 400 yaba tablets.Besides, an another team of police, in a drive, arrested Md Jantu, 42, Md Ripon, 22, and Md Shakil, 19, along with four kilograms of hemp from College Gate area under Ward No. 6 of the upazila, said the OC.Two separate cases were filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act in these connections, the OC added.GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Police arrested an alleged drug trader with yaba tablets from Goalanda Upazila of the district recently.The arrested person is Md Syed Molla 30, son of late Kashem Mia, a resident of Shaker Fakir Village of the upazila.Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumdar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area and arrested the man from the house of Ayub Ali member along with the 55 yaba tablets. A case was filed with the PS against the arrestee under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.SUNAMGANJ: Police, in separate, drives arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with a total of 26 kilograms of hemp from Jamalganj and Shantiganj upazilas of the district recently.Jamalganj PS OC Meer Md Abdun Naser said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted raided a Bhairab-bound launch in Sachna Bazaar Launch Ghat area of the upazila, and arrested two drug peddlers along with 20 kilograms of hemp.The arrested are Md Gias Uddin, 40, and Joigan Begum, 60. Both of them are residents of Pagachang Maddhyapara area under Sadar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.Meanwhile, Shantiganj PS OC Md Khaled Chowdhury said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Mohon Roy and Assistant SI Dibas Chandra Das conducted a drive in Shantiganj Bazaar and arrested two men along with six kilograms of hemp.The arrested men are Shahinur, 22, and Kabir Hossain, 30, residents of Jamalganj Upazila.During primary investigation, the arrested confessed that they used to collect and supply the drugs in several districts across the country.Separate cases were filed with the PSs concerned against the arrested persons under the Narcotics Control Act in these connections.