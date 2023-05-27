Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

TTC creates skilled manpower in Meherpur

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, May 26: Technical Training Centre (TTC) has been working for long to introduce a happy and prosperous living standard for youths in the district. It has targeted mostly for those who want to create future livelihood sources with technical education skills.
The construction of the TTC began in 2014 and completed in 2017. It has been raised by Public Works Department-Meherpur at a cost of Tk 23.62 crore. Since the opening, the training programme for foreign-going workers has been going on in full swing.  
According to official sources, so far, 22 thousand workers have been trained. About Tk 132 crore of foreign currency is being earned annually. Currently, 300 youths are receiving training of computer operation, electrical, mechanical, civil construction, electronics, garments, driving with auto mechanics and Japanese language training.
A visit found three buildings of TTC including one for academic activities, one for dormitory, one principal quarters and hostel.  Classes are being held in the academic building. Trainees are receiving hand-to-hand training.
Badsha Mia, trained on driving skill, said, "Now I am a skilled driver after obtaining training from the TTC. My elder brother Raju has  also taken  training as driver. He is now working in Saudi Arabia. I have already purchased a vehicle. I am self-reliant."
Trainer Ohiduzzaman said,"We are creating skilled manpower. A database of passed students is being created. If there is a demand of foreign workers abroad, the database will be helpful."
Another trainer Shikha Khanom said, "We have been providing training on various courses free of charges under the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment. This year a significant number of our students have been able to obtain their driving licence through BRTA. Besides,  trainees are getting hostel facilities."
Arif Hossain Talukdar, principal of TTC said, the TTC will meet the demand of skilled manpower in the country  and abroad. Already more than 20 thousand people have been working in different countries of the world after taking training. Also many are benefiting from short, medium and long term training courses. If a man is skilled then there is no shortage of work for him."
 After taking training from the TTC no one has to run after job, he added. If they become skilled workers, work will run after them, the principal maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haribhanga to appear in marker in June with Tk 250cr sale target
Seven people found dead in six districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Laxmipur
875 fishers get rice in Pirojpur
Four unnatural deaths in three districts
Skilled youths to make Smart BD: Palak
45 nabbed with drugs in 13 districts
TTC creates skilled manpower in Meherpur


Latest News
Chandpur to get 300-ft modern naval port in World Bank-backed project
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Four motorcycle theft gang members held in Faridpur
US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Two held with 53 kgs hemp in Faridpur
Youth held with yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Democracy wins in Gazipur: Quader
Most Read News
Those who commit abuses in four areas won't get US visas: Donald Lu
Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with army
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash
UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Prof Shahidullah made UGC chairman again
US to impose new visa ban on Bangladeshis undermining democratic elections
Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh
Azmat Ullah concedes his defeat
Another JCD leader dies in Narsingdi factional clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft