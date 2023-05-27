TTC creates skilled manpower in Meherpur





The construction of the TTC began in 2014 and completed in 2017. It has been raised by Public Works Department-Meherpur at a cost of Tk 23.62 crore. Since the opening, the training programme for foreign-going workers has been going on in full swing.

According to official sources, so far, 22 thousand workers have been trained. About Tk 132 crore of foreign currency is being earned annually. Currently, 300 youths are receiving training of computer operation, electrical, mechanical, civil construction, electronics, garments, driving with auto mechanics and Japanese language training.

A visit found three buildings of TTC including one for academic activities, one for dormitory, one principal quarters and hostel. Classes are being held in the academic building. Trainees are receiving hand-to-hand training.

Badsha Mia, trained on driving skill, said, "Now I am a skilled driver after obtaining training from the TTC. My elder brother Raju has also taken training as driver. He is now working in Saudi Arabia. I have already purchased a vehicle. I am self-reliant."

Another trainer Shikha Khanom said, "We have been providing training on various courses free of charges under the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment. This year a significant number of our students have been able to obtain their driving licence through BRTA. Besides, trainees are getting hostel facilities."

Arif Hossain Talukdar, principal of TTC said, the TTC will meet the demand of skilled manpower in the country and abroad. Already more than 20 thousand people have been working in different countries of the world after taking training. Also many are benefiting from short, medium and long term training courses. If a man is skilled then there is no shortage of work for him."

After taking training from the TTC no one has to run after job, he added. If they become skilled workers, work will run after them, the principal maintained.



MEHERPUR, May 26: Technical Training Centre (TTC) has been working for long to introduce a happy and prosperous living standard for youths in the district. It has targeted mostly for those who want to create future livelihood sources with technical education skills.The construction of the TTC began in 2014 and completed in 2017. It has been raised by Public Works Department-Meherpur at a cost of Tk 23.62 crore. Since the opening, the training programme for foreign-going workers has been going on in full swing.According to official sources, so far, 22 thousand workers have been trained. About Tk 132 crore of foreign currency is being earned annually. Currently, 300 youths are receiving training of computer operation, electrical, mechanical, civil construction, electronics, garments, driving with auto mechanics and Japanese language training.A visit found three buildings of TTC including one for academic activities, one for dormitory, one principal quarters and hostel. Classes are being held in the academic building. Trainees are receiving hand-to-hand training.Badsha Mia, trained on driving skill, said, "Now I am a skilled driver after obtaining training from the TTC. My elder brother Raju has also taken training as driver. He is now working in Saudi Arabia. I have already purchased a vehicle. I am self-reliant."Trainer Ohiduzzaman said,"We are creating skilled manpower. A database of passed students is being created. If there is a demand of foreign workers abroad, the database will be helpful."Another trainer Shikha Khanom said, "We have been providing training on various courses free of charges under the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment. This year a significant number of our students have been able to obtain their driving licence through BRTA. Besides, trainees are getting hostel facilities."Arif Hossain Talukdar, principal of TTC said, the TTC will meet the demand of skilled manpower in the country and abroad. Already more than 20 thousand people have been working in different countries of the world after taking training. Also many are benefiting from short, medium and long term training courses. If a man is skilled then there is no shortage of work for him."After taking training from the TTC no one has to run after job, he added. If they become skilled workers, work will run after them, the principal maintained.