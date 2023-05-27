KCC polls: Symbols distributed among  candidates





Returning Officer of KCC polls Md Alauddin Ahmed distributed the symbols at the regional election officer's office in Boyra area of the city in fanfare and festivity.

Symbol recipient candidates are: Awami League's Talukder Abdul Khaleque (Boat), Jatiya Party's Shafiqul Islam Modhu (Plough), Islami Andolon Bangladesh's Moulana Abdul Auwal (Hand fan) and Zaker Party's S M Sabbir Hossain (Rose).

Symbols were allotted to councillor candidates through lottery. Besides, symbols have been distributed to 136 candidates vying for the posts of councillors of 31 wards while 39 vying for the 10 reserved women councillor posts.

Within the stipulated time, the returning officer gave guidance to the candidates before starting the symbol allocation process.

AL-backed mayor candidate started campaign with leaflets at city's new market kitchen market and new market shopping malls while Jatiya Party's and Islami Andolon's mayor candidates started campaign at city's two wards.

KHULNA, May 26: Symbols have been allocated among the four mayoral candidates in Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election on Friday.Returning Officer of KCC polls Md Alauddin Ahmed distributed the symbols at the regional election officer's office in Boyra area of the city in fanfare and festivity.Symbol recipient candidates are: Awami League's Talukder Abdul Khaleque (Boat), Jatiya Party's Shafiqul Islam Modhu (Plough), Islami Andolon Bangladesh's Moulana Abdul Auwal (Hand fan) and Zaker Party's S M Sabbir Hossain (Rose).Symbols were allotted to councillor candidates through lottery. Besides, symbols have been distributed to 136 candidates vying for the posts of councillors of 31 wards while 39 vying for the 10 reserved women councillor posts.Within the stipulated time, the returning officer gave guidance to the candidates before starting the symbol allocation process.Later on, the mayoral candidates started campaigning with their allocated symbols in different areas of the city.AL-backed mayor candidate started campaign with leaflets at city's new market kitchen market and new market shopping malls while Jatiya Party's and Islami Andolon's mayor candidates started campaign at city's two wards.