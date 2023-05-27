Promoting religious harmony underscored





GAIBANDHA, May 26: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for promoting religious harmony among all religious people to build a happy, prosperous and peaceful country."Bangladesh has set a bright instance of religious harmony in the world as people of all faiths are now living in the country amid peace and tranquility", they also said. They made the comments while they were addressing an inaugural session of a day-long training on religious harmony and mass awareness at the hallroom of the Circuit House of the town here around 11 am.Ministry of Religious Affairs arranged the training under Religious Harmony and Mass awareness project in cooperation with district administration and Islamic Foundation, Gaibandha. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman addressed the function as the chief guest and Superintendent of Police Md Kamal Hossain spoke at the event as the special guest while ADC-General Sushanta Kumar Mahato presided over the ceremony.Earlier, deputy director of Islamic Foundation here Md Mirajul Islam made a welcome speech.DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said a true religious person can never disrespect another religion.All should remain alert against those who want to create instability using the name of the holy religion Islam, the DC concluded.