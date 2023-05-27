Soil lifting from arable lands at Sharsha goes unabated





According to field sources, soil lifting from croplands in different areas in the upazila is continuing unabated. Lifted soil is being taken to different brick kilns by tractors. Local roads are getting damaged due to reckless moving of such heavy laden tractors.

A visit found surface soil lifting by excavators in a festive manner in the upazila. The soil lifting is also taking place in government lands. Soil is also excavated from Betna River.

After losing top soil, excavated lands are losing their fertility. A food deficit is apprehended by the local agriculture department. Along with the fertility, biodiversity is also threatened. Local environment is at risk.

In the rainy season, open paddy lands become submerged, but these are brought under transplanted Aman and IRRI-Boro paddy later on.

Both soil lifting from croplands and the river and plying of tractors destroying roads are taking place by managing local administration. The tractors which are plying on highway are not licensed. Commuters are facing disarray due to flying dust on wretched roads. Police is not active in checking unlicensed tractors carrying soil.

One member of the tractors' association said, "By managing the highway, police on a monthly basis agreement, we are used to run soil-laden tractors. None can do anything to us." According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Sharsha, the total arable land size in 11 unions of the upazila, excluding uncultivable lands of river-channel-canal, stands at about 27,611 hectares (ha). Crops are cultivated in these lands for the whole year.

Per bigha top soil is selling at Tk 40,000 while per tractor soil at Tk 500-600.

Brickfield owners are alluring farmers to sell top soil of their croplands. Farmers are also agreeing to sell as they cannot sustain cultivating their arable lands because of increased cost of agriculture tools and poor prices of their produces. Top soil of cropland is excavated three feet beneath.

With the reckless digging of croplands, the size of cultivable lands in the upazila is decreasing. At the same time, small and big holes in the excavated lands are creating water stagnation.

Sarupdaha, Gatipara, Smandhakathi, Shyamolgachhi, Nizampur, Ichhapur, Balunda, Basantapur, Samta, Kagojpukur, Matipukur, Laotarah, Sharsha, Ulashi, Baganchrah, Goga, and Kayba areas are undergoing such damages.

Due to the top soil cutting, the IRRI-Boro cultivation target is likely to come down by about 400 ha in the next year. It was warned by the DAE.

Assistant Agriculture Officer of Sharsha Upazila Amal Krishna confirmed the top soil cutting from cultivable lands. He said, soil gypsum is damaged causing microbiological destruction. After losing organic strength, the excavated lands will get into long-term damages, he added.

He further said, serious crop production jeopardy is likely in the next year. So it is urgent to stop the destructive activities, the agriculture official maintained.

Sharsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Narayan Chandra Pal said, "I am yet to receive any complaint about top soil cutting from croplands. If specific complaint is received, necessary measures will be taken against the responsible."



