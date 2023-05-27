

Tears and prayers outside Tina Turner’s tranquil Swiss home

Barbara Burkhalter was among a steady stream of people who left cards and messages outside Turner's chateau, where the 83-year-old queen of rock had lived for nearly three decades.

Turner's death on Wednesday sparked tributes from world leaders and fellow rock icons -- but also from her neighbours in the plush Zurich suburb of Kuesnacht, where the star lived a quiet, untroubled life.

"I brought flowers and a little card. I really had to come," said Burkhalter, 69.

"She was my favourite... We loved that she was here but we would never have bothered her.

Antonella Carrera wept as she reflected on the role Turner's songs played in her life from childhood onwards.

"Going through hard times, music is what always pulls one back and where you find yourself, and Tina gave me many, many moments where I needed to feel good again," the 53-year-old South African told AFP.

"I know she's gone and the legend lives on forever, but it's just the pain knowing that this beautiful woman with this gift from God has finally gone to rest."

Large bouquets and individual flowers were building up by the chateau gates, along with candles, cards and handwritten messages to the US-born superstar, including one saying "Rest in power".



Besides her soaring vocals and magnetic stage presence, Turner's overcoming of domestic violence touched many around the world. �AFP



