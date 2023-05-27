Abahani, Mohammedan battle ends in draw







In the proceeding, Malian forward Souleymane Diabate scored for Mohammedan while Nigerian-born Bangladeshi forward Eleta Kingsley netted for Abahani Limited. The match was locked goalless at the breather.



Diabate broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Mohammedan in the 45+3rd minute from a penalty while Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres scored the equalizer for Abahani Limited in the 83rd minute, also from a spot kick.With the day's outcome, the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited ranked second position in the league table with 34 points from 17 matches while the traditional black and white Motjheel outfit Mohammedan stands in third position in the league table with 23 points in 16 outings. �BSS