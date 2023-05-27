Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League football

Abahani, Mohammedan battle ends in draw

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Abahani Limited, came from behind and forced Mohammedan Sporting Club to play a 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League football held on Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the proceeding, Malian forward Souleymane Diabate scored for Mohammedan while Nigerian-born Bangladeshi forward Eleta Kingsley netted for Abahani Limited. The match was locked goalless at the breather.

Diabate broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Mohammedan in the 45+3rd minute from a penalty while Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres scored the equalizer for Abahani Limited in the 83rd minute, also from a spot kick.
With the day's outcome, the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited ranked second position in the league table with 34 points from 17 matches while the traditional black and white Motjheel outfit Mohammedan stands in third position in the league table with 23 points in 16 outings.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abahani, Mohammedan battle ends in draw
Wicketkeeper Peirson added to Australia's Ashes squad
Salah 'devastated' as Liverpool miss out on Champions League
Bashundhara Kings win fourth straight BPL title
Roy ends England deal to play T20 cricket in USA
Dhoni showed lack of respect for Spirit of cricket, says former ICC umpire Daryl Harper
Coach Choton is retiring!
Dortmund and Bayern on knife-edge


Latest News
Chandpur to get 300-ft modern naval port in World Bank-backed project
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Four motorcycle theft gang members held in Faridpur
US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Two held with 53 kgs hemp in Faridpur
Youth held with yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Democracy wins in Gazipur: Quader
Most Read News
Those who commit abuses in four areas won't get US visas: Donald Lu
Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with army
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash
UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Prof Shahidullah made UGC chairman again
US to impose new visa ban on Bangladeshis undermining democratic elections
Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh
Azmat Ullah concedes his defeat
Another JCD leader dies in Narsingdi factional clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft