Bangladesh Premier League football
Abahani, Mohammedan battle ends in draw
Abahani Limited, came from behind and forced Mohammedan Sporting Club to play a 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League football held on Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
In the proceeding, Malian forward Souleymane Diabate scored for Mohammedan while Nigerian-born Bangladeshi forward Eleta Kingsley netted for Abahani Limited. The match was locked goalless at the breather.
Diabate broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Mohammedan in the 45+3rd minute from a penalty while Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres scored the equalizer for Abahani Limited in the 83rd minute, also from a spot kick.