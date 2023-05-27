Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Wicketkeeper Peirson added to Australia's Ashes squad

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Wicketkeeper Peirson added to Australia's Ashes squad

Wicketkeeper Peirson added to Australia's Ashes squad

SYDNEY, MAY 26: Wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson was added to Australia's squad for the Ashes against England Friday as cover for Josh Inglis who will head home for the birth of his first child after the opening Test.

The Queensland gloveman will meet up with the team in London ahead of the second Test at Lord's from June 28 at which point Inglis will return to Perth.

"Peirson has trained with the squad in the past and was part of a Brisbane mini camp last week," Cricket Australia said, adding that Inglis, who is back-up wicketkeeper to Alex Carey, would rejoin the squad at a later date.

Peirson has impressed at domestic and Australia A level with his wicketkeeping, aggressive batting and leadership as captain of Queensland and Brisbane Heat.

The first Test of the five-match series starts at Edgbaston on June 16. Ahead of that, Australia face India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abahani, Mohammedan battle ends in draw
Wicketkeeper Peirson added to Australia's Ashes squad
Salah 'devastated' as Liverpool miss out on Champions League
Bashundhara Kings win fourth straight BPL title
Roy ends England deal to play T20 cricket in USA
Dhoni showed lack of respect for Spirit of cricket, says former ICC umpire Daryl Harper
Coach Choton is retiring!
Dortmund and Bayern on knife-edge


Latest News
Chandpur to get 300-ft modern naval port in World Bank-backed project
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Four motorcycle theft gang members held in Faridpur
US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Two held with 53 kgs hemp in Faridpur
Youth held with yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Democracy wins in Gazipur: Quader
Most Read News
Those who commit abuses in four areas won't get US visas: Donald Lu
Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with army
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash
UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Prof Shahidullah made UGC chairman again
US to impose new visa ban on Bangladeshis undermining democratic elections
Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh
Azmat Ullah concedes his defeat
Another JCD leader dies in Narsingdi factional clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], advertise[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft